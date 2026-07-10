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Eye of the Tiger announces two new boxing events in Montreal for 2026

Two new Eye of the Tiger (EOTTM) boxing events are scheduled for October 8 and November 12

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Eye of the Tiger card held during a boxing event
An Eye of the Tiger card held by a ring announcer during The Ascent: Asanau vs. Patera boxing event at Cabaret du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on April 10, 2025. Photo by Vincent Ethier / Eye of the Tiger
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Canadian boxing promotion Eye of the Tiger (EOTTM) has added two new dates to its event calendar for the remainder of 2026.

  • The first event takes place on Thursday, October 8, at Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec.
  • The second event is scheduled for Thursday, November 12. The venue is expected to be confirmed shortly.

The headline bouts, along with the undercard matchups, are also expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

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The two new events join the upcoming Perez vs Mchunu card at Casino de Montréal on Thursday, September 3.

  • The headline bout is a 10-round cruiserweight contest between Cuba’s Lenar Perez (16-0, 14 KOs) and South Africa’s Thabiso Mchunu (25-8, 14 KOs).
  • The co-feature is a 10-round super middleweight matchup between Montreal-based French southpaw Moreno Fendero (15-0, 11 KOs) and Cameroon’s Stephane Fondjo (15-2-1, 10 KOs).
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Canelo vs Mbilli

Additionally, Montreal-based Cameroonian-French EOTTM fighter Christian Mbilli (29-0-1, 24 KOs) is scheduled to defend his WBC super middleweight title against Mexico’s former undisputed 168-pound champion Canelo Alvarez (62-3-2, 39 KOs).

2026 EOTTM Schedule

  • Thursday, September 3 – Casino de Montréal
  • Thursday, October 8 – Casino de Montréal
  • Thursday, November 12 – To be announced
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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