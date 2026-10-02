Josh Kuhne vs Shaun Curran new BKFC Australia main event

The welterweight bout between Josh Kuhne and Shaun Curran is the new main event of BKFC Fight Night on October 3 at Eatons Hill Hotel in Brisbane, Queensland.

The original main event was scheduled to feature a heavyweight bout between Haze Hepi (3-1) and Sam Shewmaker (5-4-1). On Thursday, the promotion announced that Shewmaker was unable to compete due to travel issues.

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Kuhne (1-0) comes off a third-round stoppage victory over Mick Whitehead (0-1) at the debut BKFC event in Australia in April. Curran makes his promotional debut.

The co-main event is an ironweight bout between Mark Flanagan (0-1) and Jan von Ziegler.

Other matchups include:

Jay Tonkin vs. Asher Jack (1-0), middleweight

Mick Whitehead (0-1) vs. Ryan Winnett (1-0), lightweight

Mario Loga vs. Alvin Kanehailua (0-1), middleweight

Hunter Ioane (1-0) vs. Nicholas Saragosa (1-0), featherweight

The card will stream live on the BKFC app.