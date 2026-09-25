Chris Billam-Smith faces Cheavon Clarke at Zuffa Boxing 12 in London in November

Chris Billam-Smith faces Cheavon Clarke in a 10-round cruiserweight bout headlining Zuffa Boxing 12 at Copper Box Arena in London on November 7.

British former WBO champion Billam-Smith (22-2, 14 KOs) was last in action at Zuffa Boxing 7 in June, scoring a seventh-round stoppage victory over Ryan Rozicki.

Jamaican-born British-French Clarke (12-2, 9 KOs) fought in the co-feature of the same event in Bournemouth, defeating Jack Massey, also by seventh-round TKO.

The card will stream live on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. In the UK and Ireland, the event airs live on Sky Sports.

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Zuffa Boxing 12 card also includes:

Lucas Roehrig (9-0, 5 KOs) and Connal McDonald (5-1, 1 KO) square off in an eight-round cruiserweight bout.

A 10-round light heavyweight matchup pits Zach Parker against Umar Dzambekov (14-0, 10 KOs).

Sam Hickey (6-0, 3 KOs) competes at middleweight, while Da’Mazion Vanhouter (13-0, 10 KOs) is back in the ring at heavyweight.

Opponents for Hickey and Vanhouter, along with other bouts for the card, are expected to be announced shortly.