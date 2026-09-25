Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Chris Billam-Smith faces Cheavon Clarke at Zuffa Boxing 12 in London in November

Both Billam-Smith and Clarke are riding two-fight winning streaks, having last fought at Zuffa Boxing 7 in Bournemouth in June

BoxingNewsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
Chris Billiam-Smith during the ceremonial weigh-in ahead of his bout against Ryan Rozicki
Chris Billiam-Smith during the ceremonial weigh-in ahead of his bout against Ryan Rozicki in Bournemouth, England, on June 5, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland / Zuffa Boxing

Chris Billam-Smith faces Cheavon Clarke in a 10-round cruiserweight bout headlining Zuffa Boxing 12 at Copper Box Arena in London on November 7.

  • British former WBO champion Billam-Smith (22-2, 14 KOs) was last in action at Zuffa Boxing 7 in June, scoring a seventh-round stoppage victory over Ryan Rozicki.
  • Jamaican-born British-French Clarke (12-2, 9 KOs) fought in the co-feature of the same event in Bournemouth, defeating Jack Massey, also by seventh-round TKO.

The card will stream live on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. In the UK and Ireland, the event airs live on Sky Sports.

Advertisement

Zuffa Boxing 12 card also includes:

  • Lucas Roehrig (9-0, 5 KOs) and Connal McDonald (5-1, 1 KO) square off in an eight-round cruiserweight bout.
  • A 10-round light heavyweight matchup pits Zach Parker against Umar Dzambekov (14-0, 10 KOs).
  • Sam Hickey (6-0, 3 KOs) competes at middleweight, while Da’Mazion Vanhouter (13-0, 10 KOs) is back in the ring at heavyweight.

Opponents for Hickey and Vanhouter, along with other bouts for the card, are expected to be announced shortly.

Follow FIGHTMAG on Google
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here