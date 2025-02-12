Sebastian Fundora: I’m ready to leave it all in the ring against Chordale Booker

Sebastian Fundora is scheduled for his next fight against Chordale Booker on March 22 at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. Coachella’s unified super welterweight champion puts his WBC and WBO titles on the line, headlining a PBC card live on Prime Video. The contest, originally reported in January, was confirmed on Tuesday, along with two additional bouts.

Fundora (21-1-1, 13 KOs) returns to the ring and makes the first defense of his belts. The 27-year-old southpaw from West Palm Beach, FL was in action last March, also in Las Vegas, where he took a split decision against Tim Tszyu and claimed the straps.

“I’m preparing really hard to defend my unified WBC and WBO world titles on March 22 in Las Vegas,” Sebastian Fundora said. “Everyone can expect to see me prepared and ready to leave it all in the ring like I always do. ‘The Towering Inferno’ is back, and I’m coming to take out everyone in my way.”

Riding a six-fight winning streak, Booker (23-1, 11 KOs) makes his first attempt to rise to the top of the division. The 33-year-old southpaw from Stamford, CT stopped Brian Damian Chaves in the third round last June and scored a unanimous decision against Greg Vendetti last February.

“I’ve done everything I could to get here, and it’s a testament to what my foundation represents – going the distance,” Chordale Booker said. “I’ve gone the distance to make it to this fight. I’ve taken fights on short notice, fought for less, and always kept pushing forward. Now, 15 years into my boxing journey, I’m stepping into the biggest fight of my life. This moment means everything, and it’s proof that hard work and perseverance pay off.”

The co-feature on the card is set to see Jesus Ramos Jr. up against Kevin Salgado Zambrano. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight.

Both fighters won two fights in a row. 23-year-old southpaw Ramos Jr. (22-1, 18 KOs) from Casa Grande, Arizona, is fresh off a win by TKO in the eighth round against former unified champion Jeison Rosario on the Benavidez vs Morrell undercard in early February. Mexico’s 27-year-old Zambrano (17-2-1, 12 KOs) stopped Armando Astivia Ortiz in the fifth round last December.

The previously reported bout between Elijah Garcia and Terrell Gausha has been confirmed for the Fundora vs Booker undercard on March 22. The matchup is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight.

The 21-year-old southpaw Garcia (16-1, 13 KOs) from Glendale, AZ lost his first fight last June by split decision against Kyrone Davis. The 37-year-old Olympian Gausha (24-4-1, 12 KOs) from Cleveland, Ohio fought on the same Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin undercard in Las Vegas, suffering a defeat by unanimous decision against Carlos Adames in his bid to claim the WBC 160-pound belt.

The Fundora vs Booker prelims are expected to be confirmed shortly.