Sebastian Fundora to face Chordale Booker in Las Vegas in March

A new name emerged to face Sebastian Fundora in his next fight, Chordale Booker. The contest is expected to be staged on March 22 in Las Vegas.

The unified super welterweight champion, Fundora, was originally expected to face Errol Spence Jr. After the bout fell through, Charles Conwell was reported as “being considered” to take on the current WBC and WBO 154-pound titles holder. However, this no longer appears to be the case.

On Wednesday, ESPN reported that Fundora and Booker are “finalizing a deal.”

Sebastian Fundora (21-1-1, 13 KOs) claimed the WBO title, as well as landed the vacant WBC strap, by split decision against Tim Tszyu last March also in Las Vegas. With the victory, the Coachella, CA-based champion returned to winning ways. The 27-year-old native of West Palm Beach, FL lost his first fight by knockout in the seventh round against Brian Mendoza in April 2023.

The expected bout against Booker marks Fundora’s first outing in a year, and his first championship defense.

Chordale Booker (23-1, 11 KOs) won six fights in a row after suffering his first career defeat via first-round TKO against Austin Williams in April 2022. The native of Stamford, CT fought twice in 2024, stopping Brian Damian Chaves in the third round and earning a unanimous decision against Greg Vendetti. The reported bout against Fundora is the 33-year-old’s first attempt to become champion.

The Fundora vs Booker matchup is expected to headline a Premier Boxing Champions card. Prime Video is likely to broadcast the event.