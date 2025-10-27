Subscribe
Floyd Schofield withdraws from ‘JoJo’ Diaz fight due to injury

Schofield was scheduled to face Diaz in Fort Worth, Texas, in November

By Parviz Iskenderov
Floyd Schofield during the weigh-in ahead of his boxing bout
Floyd Schofield during the weigh-in, on July, 2023, ahead of his bout against Haskell Rhodes at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas | Golden Boy

The scheduled bout between Floyd Schofield and Joseph “JoJo” Diaz on November 8 in Fort Worth, Texas, has been called off. Schofield suffered a right wrist injury and was forced to withdraw.

Austin, Texas–based unbeaten contender Schofield (19-0, 13 KOs) and former champion Diaz Jr (34-8-1, 15 KOs) of South El Monte, California, were set to face each other in a 10-round lightweight bout. The contest was expected to serve as the co-feature to Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Erickson Lubin.

Golden Boy statement: “On Thursday, Oct. 23, Floyd Schofield Jr. sustained a Grade 2 sprain to his right wrist, which included minor ligament damage. Following medical evaluation and on the advice of his team, Schofield has been forced to withdraw from his scheduled bout against Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz on Saturday, Nov. 8. Golden Boy wishes him a full and speedy recovery.”

It is currently unclear whether the contest will be rescheduled once the Jersey City, New Jersey, native recovers.

The fight card on November 8 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, is expected to go ahead as scheduled.

In the main event, Vergil Ortiz Jr. (23-0, 21 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas, defends his interim WBC super welterweight title against Erickson Lubin (27-2, 19 KOs) of Orlando, Florida.

On the undercard, Eric Priest (16-0, 8 KOs) of Wichita Falls, Texas, takes on Esneiker Correa (16-6-2, 14 KOs) of Venezuela at middleweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

