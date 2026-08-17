Three bouts announced for Romero vs Lopez prelims

Three preliminary bouts have been confirmed for “Rolly” Romero’s WBA welterweight title defense against Teofimo Lopez this Saturday, August 22, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Marco Romero faces Kahlil Mitchell, Aldo Blancas takes on Ricky Mamone, and Joseph Brown meets Alton Wiggins.

The prelims will stream live on Prime Video and DAZN, leading into the PPV.

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Romero vs Lopez prelims

Marco Romero (14-0, 12 KOs) of Overland Park, Kansas, and Kahlil Mitchell (6-1, 4 KOs) of Chattanooga, Tennessee, square off in an eight-round middleweight bout.

Milwaukee’s Aldo Blancas (2-0, 2 KOs) and Hawaii’s Ricky Mamone (0-0-1) face off in a four-round super lightweight contest.

A super welterweight matchup between Canada’s Joseph Brown (7-0, 5 KOs) and Alton Wiggins (3-2-1) of Oakland, California, is scheduled for four or six rounds.

The event is also expected to feature Benjamin Johnson (7-0, 7 KOs) of Washington, D.C., against Ecuador’s Jose Gabriel Rodriguez (4-3-1, 3 KOs) in a six-round welterweight bout.

Plus, Jordan Roach (8-0, 3 KOs) of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, is expected to compete in a six-round super flyweight bout against an opponent to be determined.

Roach’s opponent, along with the finalized fight card, is expected to be confirmed shortly.

In the main event, Las Vegas native Rolando “Rolly” Romero (17-2, 13 KOs) defends his WBA welterweight title against Brooklyn’s two-weight champion Teofimo Lopez (22-2, 13 KOs).

The co-feature is a middleweight bout between undefeated Cuban Yoenli Hernandez (10-0, 9 KOs) and Argentina’s Francisco Veron (17-1-1, 10 KOs).

Current lineup

Main card

Rolando Romero (17-2, 13 KOs) vs. Teofimo Lopez (22-2, 13 KOs), Romero’s WBA welterweight title

Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez (10-0, 9 KOs) vs. Francisco Daniel Veron (17-1-1, 10 KOs), middleweight

Victor Santillan (16-2, 7 KOs) vs. Gary Antonio Russell (21-1, 13 KOs), Santillan’s interim WBA super bantamweight title

Carlos Utria (14-0, 11 KOs) vs. Israel Mercado (13-1-2, 7 KOs), super lightweight

Prelims

Marco Romero (14-0, 12 KOs) vs. Kahlil Mitchell (6-1, 4 KOs), middleweight

Aldo Blancas (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Ricky Mamone (0-0-1), super lightweight

Joseph Brown (7-0, 5 KOs) vs. Alton Wiggins (3-2-1), super welterweight

Non-televised

Benjamin Johnson (7-0, 7 KOs) vs. Jose Gabriel Rodriguez (4-3-1, 3 KOs), welterweight

Jordan Roach (8-0, 3 KOs) vs. TBA, super flyweight