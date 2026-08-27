Sandoval faces Collazo in co-feature as Schofield-Bahdi confirmed

Ricardo Sandoval faces Oscar Collazo on Saturday, October 10, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The contest serves as the co-feature to the now confirmed title clash between Floyd Schofield and Lucas Bahdi.

Sandoval (27-2, 18 KOs) of Montclair, California, puts his unified WBA and WBC flyweight titles on the line, making his first championship defense.

Puerto Rican Collazo (14-0, 11 KOs) of Newark, New Jersey, who held the unified WBA and WBO minimumweight titles, looks to become a champion in his second weight class.

The card will stream live on DAZN. Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, August 28, via Ticketmaster.

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Sandoval was scheduled to defend his titles against Galal Yafai in June, but the fight was canceled after Yafai withdrew due to an injury. The 27-year-old last fought last July, when he took a split decision over Kenshiro Teraji to become a champion.

Collazo comes off a second-round knockout victory over Neider Valdez in June. The 29-year-old was expected to defend his 105-pound belts, but weighed in at 110.6 lbs, while his short-notice opponent weighed 111.2 lbs, and the bout was contested at 112 lbs.

In the previously reported main event, Austin-based Floyd Schofield (19-0, 13 KOs) of Jersey City, New Jersey, faces Canada’s Lucas Bahdi (20-0, 15 KOs) for the vacant WBA lightweight title.

The title was previously held by Gervonta Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs), whom the WBA declared “Champion in Recess” in June, while also designating Schofield vs Bahdi for the vacant title.

Other bouts featured on the card are expected to be announced shortly.