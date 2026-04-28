Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Sandoval vs Yafai new main event in Sheffield in June – Smith vs Puello canceled

Ricardo Sandoval vs Galal Yafai is the new main event at Utilita Arena Sheffield in early June as Dalton Smith is out of his fight against Alberto Puello due to injury

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
Referee Michael Margado raises Ricardo Sandoval’s hand in victory after his boxing match
Referee Michael Margado raises Ricardo Sandoval’s hand in victory during his boxing match against Victor Efrain Sandoval at Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on October 21, 2023. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Ricardo Sandoval vs Galal Yafai is the new main event at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England, on Saturday, June 6. The original headliner fell off after Dalton Smith suffered an injury in training and withdrew from his bout against Alberto Puello.

The new main event features Sandoval (27-2, 18 KOs) of Montclair, California, making the first defense of his unified WBA and WBC flyweight titles against Britain’s Olympic gold medalist Yafai (9-0, 7 KOs, 1 NC).

Advertisement

Sheffield native Smith (19-0, 14 KOs) was originally scheduled to make the first defense of his WBC super lightweight title against former two-time champion Puello (24-1, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic. The Matchroom Boxing announcement did not confirm whether that fight will be rescheduled.

The addition to the card on June 6 features unbeaten British heavyweight Leo Atang (6-0, 5 KOs) in a six-round bout. His opponent, along with other undercard matchups, is expected to be announced.

Current Sandoval vs Yafai fight card

  • Ricardo Sandoval (27-2, 18 KOs) vs Galal Yafai (9-0, 7 KOs, 1 NC), Sandoval’s WBA and WBC flyweight titles
  • Josh Padley (18-1, 6 KOs) vs Aqib Fiaz (14-1, 2 KOs), Padley’s EBU European super featherweight title
  • Ibrahim Nadim (16-1, 2 KOs) vs Ibraheem Sulaimaan (10-0, 5 KOs), Nadim’s British super featherweight title
  • Aaron Bowen (7-1, 5 KOs) vs Troy Coleman (15-4-1, 7 KOs), middleweight
  • Adam Maca (5-0, 5 KOs) vs TBA, super featherweight
  • Edward Hardy (6-0, 2 KOs) vs TBA, featherweight
  • Leo Atang (6-0, 5 KOs) vs TBA, heavyweight
  • Connor Mitchell (2-0, 1 KO) vs TBA, featherweight
  • Chris Mulunda (2-0, 0 KOs) vs TBA, middleweight
Follow FIGHTMAG on Google
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here