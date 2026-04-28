Sandoval vs Yafai new main event in Sheffield in June – Smith vs Puello canceled

Ricardo Sandoval vs Galal Yafai is the new main event at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England, on Saturday, June 6. The original headliner fell off after Dalton Smith suffered an injury in training and withdrew from his bout against Alberto Puello.

The new main event features Sandoval (27-2, 18 KOs) of Montclair, California, making the first defense of his unified WBA and WBC flyweight titles against Britain’s Olympic gold medalist Yafai (9-0, 7 KOs, 1 NC).

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Sheffield native Smith (19-0, 14 KOs) was originally scheduled to make the first defense of his WBC super lightweight title against former two-time champion Puello (24-1, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic. The Matchroom Boxing announcement did not confirm whether that fight will be rescheduled.

The addition to the card on June 6 features unbeaten British heavyweight Leo Atang (6-0, 5 KOs) in a six-round bout. His opponent, along with other undercard matchups, is expected to be announced.

Current Sandoval vs Yafai fight card