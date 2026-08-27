Figueroa faces Kameda in co-feature to Fundora vs Hadribeaj in Las Vegas

Brandon Figueroa defends his WBA featherweight title against Tomoki Kameda on October 17 at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The championship clash serves as the co-feature to Sebastian Fundora’s title defense against Ermal Hadribeaj.

Two-division champion Figueroa (27-2-1, 20 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas, makes the first defense of his title, having claimed the belt against Nick Ball by 12th-round TKO in February.

Japan’s former champion Kameda (42-5, 23 KOs) makes his latest attempt to become a champion in his second weight class after falling short by majority decision to Angelo Leo for the IBF featherweight title last May.

The card will stream live on TNT, truTV, and DAZN. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

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What they’re saying

“I’m feeling strong, sharp and ready to defend my title,” said Figueroa. “We’ve been pushing hard this camp and making sure I’m prepared for anything. Fans know I always come to fight, so expect a show October 17 in Las Vegas.”

Kameda said, “I’m coming to take advantage of this opportunity on October 17 and leave Las Vegas world champion once again. Brandon Figueroa is a great champion and I know that when the bell rings, we’re going to give the fans a fight they’ll remember.”

In the recently announced main event, Sebastian Fundora (24-1-1, 16 KOs), 28, of West Palm Beach, Florida, makes the fourth defense of his WBC super welterweight title against Miami-based Ermal Hadribeaj (23-0-1, 8 KOs) of Albania.

Also on the card is a rescheduled super middleweight bout between two-division champion Jermall Charlo (34-0, 23 KOs) of Lafayette, Louisiana, and Australia’s Koen Mazoudier (15-4-1, 6 KOs). The contest was confirmed after Mazoudier defeated Sam Beck by majority decision on the Tszyu vs Mahoney undercard this past Wednesday.

Other bouts featured on the card are expected to be announced shortly.