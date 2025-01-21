Ryan Garcia faces Rolando Romero in May, Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez co-feature

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney both have their next fights set for May against Rolando Romero and Jose Carlos Ramirez, respectively. In addition, Martin Bakole and Efe Ajagba battle it out on the night. The event takes place at a to-be-determined venue in the United States.

Last week, Garcia was reported to face Isaac Cruz, who is currently scheduled to meet fellow Mexican Angel Fierro on the Benavidez vs Morrell undercard on February 1 in Las Vegas. The Garcia vs Cruz fight didn’t materialize, while a doubleheader featuring Haney vs Ramirez is a go.

Ryan Garcia (24-1, 1 NC) of Victorville, California and San Francisco’s former two-division champion Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs, 1 NC) haven’t stepped inside the ring since facing each other last April. Former unified champion Jose Ramirez (29-2, 18 KOs) of Hanford, CA is coming off a defeat by unanimous decision against Arnold Barboza Jr. last November.

Former champion Rolando Romero (16-2, 13 KOs) was in action last September, when he scored a unanimous decision against Manuel Jaimes and returned to winning ways. The 29-year-old Las Vegas native lost his WBA title via eighth-round TKO against Isaac Cruz last March.

Martin Bakole (21-1, 16 KOs) of Scotland by way of Congo stopped Jared Anderson in the fifth round last August. Nigerian-born Efe Ajagba (20-1, 14 KOs) of Stafford, Texas took a split decision against Guido Vianello last April.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister and the current Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alalshikh, announced the aforementioned three fights on Monday. The event date, location, and venue are expected to be confirmed shortly.