Jared Anderson vs Marios Kollias joins Berinchyk-Davis undercard

The next fight of Jared Anderson has been confirmed against Marios Kollias at The Theater at MSG in New York on February 14. The Toledo heavyweight faces the opponent from Greece on the undercard of Denys Berinchyk vs Keyshawn Davis, live on ESPN+. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Anderson (17-1, 15 KOs) steps through the ropes in hopes of returning to winning ways. The Houston-based 25-year-old lost his first fight last August by knockout in the fifth round against Martin Bakole.

Sweden-based Kollias (13-3-1, 10 KOs) makes his U.S. debut and targets his second straight victory. The 33-year-old stopped Tamaz Izoria in the first round last November.

Also confirmed for the Berinchyk vs Davis undercard is the pro debut of Puerto Rico Olympian Juanmita Lopez De Jesus against Bryan Santiago (1-1-1) of Weslaco, Texas. Santiago fought Jessie Guerrero to a split draw last October and took a majority decision against Ricardo Castillo last June. The contest is scheduled for four rounds at super flyweight.

Plus, Keon Davis (1-1) steps through the ropes in a four-rounder at welterweight. The Norfolk, Virginia native made his pro debut last November, scoring a unanimous decision against Jalen Moore.

“I still believe Jared Anderson is one of the most formidable heavyweights in the world, and I expect him to return with a vengeance this year,” said Top Rank promoter Bob Arum. “Juanmita has the family and amateur pedigree to become a world champion and one of the faces of Puerto Rican boxing. Keon Davis is a tremendously talented young fighter. What a night of fights we have in store for fans at the MSG Theater.”

The main event, live on ESPN, is a world title bout between Denys Berinchyk (19-0, 9 KOs) of Ukraine and Keyshawn Davis (12-0, 8 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with Berinchyk’s WBO lightweight title on the line.