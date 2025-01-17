Ryan Garcia to face Isaac Cruz, Devin Haney to take on Jose Ramirez in May in NYC

The bouts featuring Ryan Garcia vs Isaac Cruz, and Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez have been reported to take place at Times Square in New York City in May. Both Garcia and Haney are expected to make their ring return after facing each other last April.

After his victory on the night over Haney was overturned to a No Contest due to a failed drug test, Garcia (24-1, 1 NC) was scheduled to face Japanese Rukiya Anpo in an exhibition matchup last December. The bout was postponed after the 26-year-old native of Victorville, California withdrew due to a wrist injury that required surgery.

In January, former undisputed lightweight champion and WBC 140-pound “Champion in Recess,” Haney (31-0, 15 KOs, 1 NC) announced his return for March. The San Francisco 26-year-old was rumored to face former multi-weight champion Adrien Broner (35-5-1, 24 KOs) of Cincinnati, OH.

In a recent interview with Ring Magazine, Haney said that BLK Prime had “a good opportunity” for him, while stating that facing Broner was not true, but possible.

Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (26-3-1, 18 KOs) is scheduled to face fellow Mexican Angel Fierro (22-2-2, 17 KOs) on the Benavidez vs Morrell undercard on February 1 in Las Vegas. The 26-year-old former WBA 140-pound champion lost his title by split decision against Jose Valenzuela last August.

Jose Ramirez (29-2, 18 KOS) also lost his previous bout. The 32-year-old former unified WBC and WBO 140-pound champion of Hanford, CA dropped a unanimous decision against Arnold Barboza Jr. last November.

The Ryan Garcia vs Isaac Cruz, and Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez matchups were reported by Salvador Rodriguez of ESPN KnockOut via social media.

In addition, according to ESPN, Haney and Garcia have agreed to a tentative settlement and are expected to square off in a rematch in the second half of 2025.