Photos: Rolando Romero reflects on Ryan Garcia win, talks next moves

Following his victory over Ryan Garcia, Rolando “Rolly” Romero held a media roundtable in Los Angeles. The 29-year-old claimed the win by unanimous decision in the main event last Friday in Times Square in New York City.

On his way to victory, Romero sent Garcia to the canvas with a left hook in the second round. With the scores 115-112, 115-112, and 118-109, he also landed the WBA “Regular” welterweight title.

Earlier in his career, the Las Vegas native also held the WBA “Regular” strap at lightweight and the WBA title at super lightweight.

“Rolly” Romero (17-2, 13 KOs) secured his second win in a row since dropping his WBA super lightweight title by TKO in the eighth round against Isaac Cruz last March. His first career defeat came in May 2022, when he was stopped by Gervonta Davis in the sixth round.

Rolando Romero signs gloves during a media roundtable on May 7, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA | Sean Michael Ham/Premier Boxing Champions

‘The only reason he didn’t get knocked out is because he was fighting to survive’

“I have two losses and they both came from big fights. Those losses haven’t derailed me from anything. They can’t slow me down,” Rolando Romero said. “Every time you think I’m gone, I’m gonna come back again and again… These other guys are fighting for the money, but I fight for belts and for legacy.”

“If Ryan wants to do a rematch, we can do it. I don’t know if he’s mentally ready for a rematch, and I know he has other obligations. I don’t know if people are too interested in seeing that other rematch, but if you have obligations, you should honor your obligations.”

“I know Ryan too well. I knew exactly how he was gonna come and where he was gonna come. I think even he was surprised with how well I knew him.”

“I neutralized his left hook. The second he threw one left hook, what happened? He got dropped and he never threw it again. The only reason he didn’t get knocked out is because he was fighting to survive.”

Rolando Romero during a media roundtable on May 7, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA | Sean Michael Ham/Premier Boxing Champions

‘Anything regarding me being the face of boxing I agree with’

“When I was fighting at 135 lbs, I really should have been at 140 lbs, and then when I was at 140 lbs, I really should have been at 147 lbs. I was calling out Errol Spence Jr. and wanted to skip 140 lbs. I should have been at 147 lbs for a very long time. I think it’s apparent. I mean, how do I move up in weight and get a lot faster and more explosive? You usually get slower when you move up in weight.”

“You didn’t really see me have to box early on in my career, because I was flatlining people in the first few rounds.”

“The jab to the body is the money punch to me. That punch will break down anyone little by little. I’ve dropped people with it.”

“Ryan gave me his best. That was a focused Ryan Garcia. He didn’t do any of the stuff that he had done for his last fight. Is anyone saying he wasn’t focused in camp? That’s because Ryan takes me seriously. He knows me.”

“Anything regarding me being the face of boxing, I agree with.”

In addition to the media roundtable, Romero made his appearance at the press conference on Wednesday for PBC Doubleheader, featuring Caleb Plant and Jermall Charlo in respective bouts against Armando Resendiz and Thomas LaManna. The event takes place at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on May 31.