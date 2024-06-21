UFC 303 new card change: Roman Dolidze faces Anthony Smith, Carlos Ulberg out

The former UFC 303 co-main event suffered another change with Roman Dolidze replacing Carlos Ulberg in a light heavyweight bout against Anthony Smith. The three-round bout is featured on the card live on June 29 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, during the 12th annual International Fight Week.

The original matchup was set to feature former 205-pound champion Jamahal Hill up against Khalil Rountree Jr. The latter withdrew after taking a banned substance, and was replaced by Carlos Ulberg in May. Mid June, Dana White announced that Hill was out, reportedly due to knee injury, and replaced by former title challenger Anthony Smith. Today, the promotion posted on X that Ulberg was out and Dolidze was in. The reason of the new change was not stated.

Mid May, Roman Dolidze (12-3) was rumoured, but never officially announced, to face Michel Pereira in a middleweight bout at UFC Fight Night in Louisville, KY. The 35-year-old native of Georgia lost two of his previous bouts by decision against Nassourdine Imavov in February and Marvin Vettori last March.

Anthony Smith (38-19) of Corpus Christi, Texas is coming off the win by submission in the first round against Vitor Petrino.

In the UFC 303 main event, two-division champion Alex Pereira defends his light heavyweight title in a rematch against former champion Jiri Prochazka. The current lineup looks as the following:

Main card

Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka, light heavyweight – Pereira’s UFC light heavyweight title

Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes, featherweight

Anthony Smith vs. Roman Dolidze, light heavyweight

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson, women’s bantamweight

Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page, welterweight

Preliminary card

Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault, middleweight

Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili, featherweight

Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva, featherweight

Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri, bantamweight

Early prelims