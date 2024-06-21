UFC 303 new card change: Roman Dolidze faces Anthony Smith, Carlos Ulberg out

The former UFC 303 co-main event suffered another change with Roman Dolidze replacing Carlos Ulberg in a light heavyweight bout against Anthony Smith. The three-round bout is featured on the card live on June 29 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, during the 12th annual International Fight Week.
The original matchup was set to feature former 205-pound champion Jamahal Hill up against Khalil Rountree Jr. The latter withdrew after taking a banned substance, and was replaced by Carlos Ulberg in May. Mid June, Dana White announced that Hill was out, reportedly due to knee injury, and replaced by former title challenger Anthony Smith. Today, the promotion posted on X that Ulberg was out and Dolidze was in. The reason of the new change was not stated.
Mid May, Roman Dolidze (12-3) was rumoured, but never officially announced, to face Michel Pereira in a middleweight bout at UFC Fight Night in Louisville, KY. The 35-year-old native of Georgia lost two of his previous bouts by decision against Nassourdine Imavov in February and Marvin Vettori last March.
Anthony Smith (38-19) of Corpus Christi, Texas is coming off the win by submission in the first round against Vitor Petrino.
In the UFC 303 main event, two-division champion Alex Pereira defends his light heavyweight title in a rematch against former champion Jiri Prochazka. The current lineup looks as the following:
Main card
- Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka, light heavyweight – Pereira’s UFC light heavyweight title
- Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes, featherweight
- Anthony Smith vs. Roman Dolidze, light heavyweight
- Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson, women’s bantamweight
- Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page, welterweight
Preliminary card
- Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault, middleweight
- Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili, featherweight
- Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva, featherweight
- Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri, bantamweight
Early prelims
- Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson, women’s strawweight
- Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday, heavyweight
- Rei Tsuruya vs. Carlos Hernandez, flyweight
- Ricky Simon vs. Vinicius Oliveira, bantamweight