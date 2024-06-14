Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler at UFC 303 canceled, Pereira-Prochazka 2 set

The bout between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler is no go at UFC 303. Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka 2 is a new main event on June 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight card airs live on PPV during International Fight Week 2024.

The long-awaited Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler showdown fell off due to injury suffered by the former two-division champion of Ireland. Dana White made the announcement via a short video today. UFC CEO also confirmed the event’s new headliner pitting Pereira against Prochazka. The pair meets in a rematch.

Two-weight champion Alex Pereira (10-2) stopped former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka (30-4-1) in the second round last November and claimed the vacant 205-pound belt. In his previous outing in April at UFC 300, the 36-year-old Brazilian TKO’d Jamahal Hill in the first round and made the first successful defense of his belt. The 31-year-old Czech returned to winning ways at the same event in April, eliminating Aleksandar Rakic in Round 2.

White also announced that Carlos Ulberg (10-1) of New Zealand no longer fights Jamahal Hill (12-2, 1 NC) at UFC 303. The former light heavyweight champion of Chicago was replaced by Anthony Smith (38-19) of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Plus, a new co-main event has been set featuring Brian Ortega (16-3, 1 NC) of Los Angeles up against Diego Lopes (24-6) of Brazil. The pair battles it out at featherweight.

With the changes, the current UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 lineup looks as the following: