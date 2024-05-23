Carlos Ulberg vs Jamahal Hill new UFC 303 co-main event

The light heavyweight bout between Carlos Ulberg and Jamahal Hill has been made official for UFC 303: McGregor vs Chandler. The pair squares off in the three-round clash, co-headlining the PPV fight card live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on June 29.

Ulberg replaced Khalil Rountree Jr. The latter withdrew from the contest after taking a banned substance.

Riding a six-fight winning streak, No. 11 Carlos Ulberg (10-1) makes his second Octagon appearance for the year. The 33-year-old native of Auckland, New Zealand is fresh off the win by knockout in 12 seconds against Alonzo Menifield in May in St. Louis.

Former light heavyweight champion and No. 3 Jamahal Hill also fights for the second time in 2024 and looks to get back in the win column. Chicago’s 33-year-old was KO’d by Alex Pereira in the first round in April at UFC 300 in his bid to regain the title.

The promotion confirmed the Ulberg vs Hill matchup, as the UFC 303 co-main event, via post on X.

In the UFC 303 main event, Ireland’s former two-division champion Conor McGregor (22-6) goes up against former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler (23-8) of High Ridge, Missouri. The pair battles it out at welterweight.

The current UFC 303 lineup looks as the following: