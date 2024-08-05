Rolando Romero vs Manuel Jaimes joins Canelo-Berlanga undercard

The bout between Rolando Romero and Manuel Jaimes has been added to the Canelo vs Berlanga undercard at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 14. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight.

Romero (15-2, 13 KOs) of Las Vegas looks to return to winning ways. The 28-year-old former world champion lost his WBA super lightweight title via eighth-round TKO against Isaac Cruz last time out in March.

Rolando Romero was short in his pre-fight comments saying: “Happy Easter everybody.”

Jaimes (16-1-1, 11 KOs) targets his fifth straight victory and the third win for the year. The 24-year-old native of San Jose, California defeated Jonathan Romero and Belmar Preciado by unanimous decision in July and March, respectively.

“I’m very excited to be part of this great event on Mexican Independence Weekend,” Manuel Jaimes said. “It’s an honor to represent my parents’ homeland of Michoacan, Mexico as well as my fans in the 209 Stockton. ‘Rolly’ will be the third former world champion I have faced, so I feel I’m ready for this stage. I have already worn the WBC Youth World Championship belt around my waist. This fight will get me closer to my goal of being a world champion.”

Also confirmed for the Canelo vs Berlanga undercard, a 12-round interim WBA super middleweight title bout between former world champion Caleb Plant (22-2, 13 KOs) of Nashville, Tennessee and Trevor McCumby (28-0, 21 KOs) of Yorkville, Illinois. In addition, Philadelphia’s former unified super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton (21-1, 8 KOs) goes up against Phoenix-based Mexico’s Carlos Castro (30-2, 14 KOs) in a 10-round bout at featherweight.

The main event is a 12-round bout between Mexico’s undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (61-2-2, 39) and unbeaten Puerto Rican Edgar Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) with the WBC, WBA and WBO belts on the line. The co-main event is a WBC middleweight title fight, between Cuban two-weight champion Erislandy Lara (30-3-3, 18 KOs) and former two-division world champion Danny Garcia (37-3, 21 KOs) of Philadelphia.