Caleb Plant vs Trevor McCumby for interim title lands on Canelo-Berlanga undercard

Caleb Plant faces Trevor McCumby for interim WBA 168 lbs title in Las Vegas

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
Caleb Plant vs Trevor McCumby set for Canelo-Berlanga undercard
Caleb Plant faces Trevor McCumby at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, USA on September 14, 2024 | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

The contest between Caleb Plant and Trevor McCumby has been made official for the Canelo vs Berlanga undercard on September 14 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pair squares off in the 12-round clash with the interim WBA super middleweight title on the line. The matchup was confirmed today, ahead of the kickoff press conference in New York.

Plant (22-2, 13 KOs) dropped a unanimous decision against David Benavidez last March in his bid to land the division’s WBC interim title. In October 2022, the Nashville, Tennessee native KO’d Anthony Dirrell in the ninth round. Prior to that, the 32-year-old former world champion fought Canelo Alvarez for the undisputed 168 lbs title, but was stopped in Round 11.

“It feels good to be back,” Caleb Plant said. “I’ve had some time away from the ring but I’ve used it wisely. I’ve been in the gym since last June. I’ve sparred over 220 rounds in the past year and leading up to this fight, so I’m feeling sharper than ever. I’ve been smoothing the edges of my game and this is the best I’ve ever looked and the most complete my game has been and I think that speaks volumes to what I have left in me to prove. I guarantee that on September 14 you guys will see the best Caleb Plant yet. All I can say is, he’s going to get his ass whooped.”

McCumby (28-0, 21 KOs) makes his second ring appearance for the year and fights for his first title. The unbeaten 31-year-old contender of Yorkville, Illinois earned a unanimous decision against Christopher Pearson last time out in January.

“Sports mirrors life and I see Caleb Plant as the symbol for those who are keeping so many down, and now it’s my job to fight back,” Trevor McCumby said. “No matter what resources you have to use against me, I won’t be kept down. I’m inspired by everyone who fights back, and that’s the mentality I’m bringing into this matchup on September 14.”

Also confirmed for the Canelo vs Berlanga undercard, a super lightweight showdown between former super lightweight champion Rolando Romero (15-2, 13 KOs) of Las Vegas and Manuel Jaimes (16-1-1, 11 KOs) of San Jose, California. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Plus, former unified super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton (21-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Phoenix-based Carlos Castro (30-2, 14 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at featherweight.

In the 12-round main event, Mexico’s undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (61-2-2, 39) defends his unified WBC, WBA and WBO titles against unbeaten Puerto Rican contender Edgar Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs). In the 12-round co-main event, Cuban two-division world champion Erislandy Lara (30-3-3, 18 KOs) defends his WBA middleweight title against former two-weight champion Danny “Swift” Garcia (37-3, 21 KOs) of Philadelphia.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

