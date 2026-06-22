Tysie Gallagher signs with Most Valuable Promotions (MVP)

Unbeaten British super bantamweight Tysie Gallagher joins the athlete roster at Most Valuable Promotions (MVP). The 27-year-old Luton, Bedfordshire native is currently ranked No. 5 by the IBF and No. 17 by the WBC.

Gallagher (10-2) was last in action last September on the undercard of Crocker vs McComb in Sheffield, where she defeated Ellie Hellewell by unanimous decision. With the victory, she retained her British, Commonwealth, and WBO International titles.

She was scheduled to face Finland’s Teresa Makinen (5-0) on the undercard of Dubois vs Harper in London in April. The bout was canceled after Gallagher suffered an injury.

“Signing a multi-year deal with Most Valuable Promotions is a huge moment in my career, and I want to thank Nakisa Bidarian, Jake Paul, and Mike Leanardi for this opportunity,” Gallagher said. “I’m excited to represent Britain on the global stage and become world champion!”

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Tysie Gallagher is expected to make her MVP debut later this year, with her next fight details yet to be announced.