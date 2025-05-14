Caleb Plant: I’ve got something for Resendiz, ready to run it with Charlo

Caleb Plant nears his bout with Jose Armando Resendiz headlining a PBC card on May 31 at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The pair battle it out at super middleweight with Plant’s interim WBA belt on the line.

Former 168-pound champion Plant (23-2, 14 KOS) aims for his second straight victory since dropping a unanimous decision to David Benavidez in March 2023. The native of Nashville, TN bounced back last September, stopping Trevor McCumby in the ninth round. The 32-year-old’s first career defeat came in November 2021, when he was stopped in the 11th round by Canelo Alvarez in his bid to claim the division’s undisputed title.

In his next fight, Caleb Plant is opposed by Mexico’s Jose Armando Resendiz (15-2, 11 KOs), who also targets his second win in a row. The 26-year-old TKO’d Fernando Paliza in the fifth round in February, marking his first ring appearance in over 16 months since being stopped by Elijah Garcia in the eighth round.

The co-feature to Plant vs Resendiz is another contest at super middleweight, pitting two-weight champion Jermall Charlo (33-0, 22 KOs) of Lafayette, LA against Thomas LaManna (39-5-1, 18 KOs) of Belleville, NJ.

If both Plant and Charlo are successful in their respective matchups, the two fighters are expected to face one another in the future. Plant, however, says he is happy to face whoever wins the co-main event.

‘I’m looking for that winner’

“Resendiz is a tough competitor, and this is his moment,” Caleb Plant said during a media workout at DLX Boxing in Las Vegas on Tuesday. “He’s looking to seize his big moment, and I remember what it was like when I had my big moment, and how badly I wanted it. I’m expecting him to come in guns blazing. But we’ve got something for him.”

“In all of my fights, I’m looking to go in and put on a show. Sometimes you may win in impressive fashion, and sometimes you might get a close decision. The most important thing is getting your hand raised. But I’m still looking to dominate.”

“First things first, and that’s handling business on May 31. If Charlo can handle his business, or whatever happens in the co-main event, I’m looking for that winner… If he’s able to handle business, me and Charlo can run it.”

“I feel like my skills are as sharp as ever. People can see that I’m smoothing out all the edges of my game. I’m going to keep becoming a more well-rounded fighter overall.”

“My job is to stick to the game plan and listen to my coaches. I have a great team, and we’ll be comfortable with wherever the fight goes.”

“What I crave is to be a winner and a champion. I want to cement my legacy and show my children firsthand what it looks like to work hard at something. Have I fallen short a couple of times? Yeah, but I did it with integrity and the way a warrior would do it. If you fall short, you dust yourself off and you keep going.”

“I’m an elite athlete, and I’ve been tuning out things around me my whole life. No matter what’s going on, or what other fights might be in the future, I know how to lock in on the task at hand.”

Among the bouts featured on the Plant vs Resendiz undercard, Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez (7-0, 7 KOs) of Cuba and Kyrone Davis (19-3-1, 6 KOs) of Monmouth County, NJ go head-to-head at middleweight. Plus, Isaac Lucero (16-0, 12 KOs) and Luis Omar Valenzuela (23-0, 20 KOs) square off in an all-Mexican showdown at super welterweight.