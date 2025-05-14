Isaac Lucero: From small town in Mexico to bright lights in Las Vegas

Isaac Lucero faces Luis Omar Valenzuela on May 31 at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The pair square off in an all-Mexican showdown at super welterweight. The 10-round contest is featured on the undercard of Caleb Plant vs Armando Resendiz, live on Prime Video.

Unbeaten 26-year-old Lucero (16-0, 12 KOs) steps through the ropes in the U.S. for the first time since his pro boxing debut in late 2019 in Los Angeles, where he stopped Anthony Zender in the first round. In his previous bout last September, the native of La Paz, Baja California Sur defeated Juan Ruiz via 10th-round TKO and secured his second win of the year.

Battling it out in Las Vegas at the end of May, Lucero takes on unbeaten fellow Mexican Luis Omar Valenzuela (23-0, 20 KOs). The 28-year-old native of Tijuana, Baja California makes his U.S. and international debut following a second-round TKO of Angel Zavala in February.

“I’m extremely happy to have this opportunity,” Isaac Lucero said during a media workout at DLX Boxing in Las Vegas on Tuesday. “It’s a dream come true to be fighting in Las Vegas on this card headlined by Caleb Plant on Prime Video.”

“Being in this position is a testament to the hard work I put in every day for years and years to reach this level. Now I have to go in there and reward all those people who have supported me from the beginning.”

“I want people to see me and realize that dreams can come true. I come from a small town in Mexico, and now I’m fighting under the bright lights.”

“Nerves will always be there before a fight. But I study how to stay even-keeled and focused mentally. Combined with the support from my team, and the motivation they give me, there’s nothing I can’t do.”

Atop the fight card, Nashville’s former champion Caleb Plant (23-2, 14 KOs) defends his interim WBA super middleweight title against Mexico’s Jose Armando Resendiz (15-2, 11 KOs). The co-feature is a super middleweight bout between two-division champion Jermall Charlo (33-0, 22 KOs) of Lafayette, LA and Thomas LaManna (39-5-1, 18 KOs) of Belleville, NJ.

Also on the card, Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez (7-0, 7 KOs) of Cuba and Kyrone Davis (19-3-1, 6 KOs) of Monmouth County, NJ go head-to-head at middleweight.