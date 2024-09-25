Raymond Ford vs Orlando Gonzalez tops Ennis-Chukhadzhian 2 undercard

Raymond Ford is set for his ring return against Orlando Gonzalez on November 9 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The pair battles it out on the card topped by Jaron Ennis vs Karen Chukhadzhian 2. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super featherweight.

Former world champion Ford (15-1-1, 8 KOs) moves up a weight class and looks to get back in the win column. The 25-year-old southpaw of Camden, New Jersey suffered his first career defeat in June, when he dropped a split decision against Nick Ball and lost his WBA featherweight title.

“All the champs at 130 lbs better watch out because I’m coming for all of those straps,” Raymond Ford said. “I don’t have to do a whole lot of talking, people know what I can do when I’m at the top of my game. Right now, I’m in Colorado working hard and people are going to see the end result on November 9. Two-weight World champ coming soon, no doubt!”

“This is my first fight so close to home since I made my pro debut so it’s great to be back there and I know there’s a lot of people going to come out and support.”

Gonzalez (23-2, 13 KOs) is riding a five-fight wining streak. Puerto Rico’s 29-year-old southpaw eliminated Jose Santos Gonzalez in three rounds in his previous bout also in June.

“Ray Ford is a world-level fighter and I’m going to show I’m on his level and beyond,” Orlando Gonzalez said. “It’s going to be a great fight.”

Also confirmed for the Ennis vs Chukhadzhian 2 undercard, Khalil Coe (9-0-1, 7 KOs) of Jersey City, New Jersey up against Manuel Gallegos (20-2-1, 17 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at light heavyweight.

Also in action, super lightweight Ernesto Mercado (16-0, 15 KOs) of Upland, California, Milwaukee’s middleweight Austin Williams (16-1, 11 KOs), super lightweight southpaw Ismail Muhammad (5-0, 3 KOs) and bantamweight Dennis Thompson (2-0, 1 KOs) of Philadelphia, and Newark’s Zaquin Moses in pro debut at super featherweight. Their respective opponents are expected to be confirmed shortly.

In the main event, Philadelphia’s Jaron “Boots” Ennis (32-0, 29 KOs) defends his IBF welterweight title in a rematch against Karen Chukhadzhian (24-2, 13 KOs) of Ukraine. In the co-main event, San Antonio’s unbeaten two-division world champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (20-0, 13 KOs) defends his WBC super flyweight belt against interim titleholder Pedro Guevara (42-4-1, 22 KOs) of Mexico.