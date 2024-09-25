Khalil Coe vs Manuel Gallegos rescheduled for Ennis-Chukhadzhian 2 undercard

Khalil Coe is back in the ring on November 9, when he faces Manuel Gallegos at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Going through the ropes for the third time this year, the native of Jersey City, New Jersey brings to the ring his WBC USA light heavyweight belt. The 10-round contest is featured on the Ennis vs Chukhadzhian 2 undercard.

The pair was originally scheduled to battle it out at the same venue in July, but the bout didn’t go ahead. Unbeaten 28-year-old Coe (9-0-1, 7 KOs) fought Kwame Ritter, took the win via second-round TKO and the vacant strap.

“November 9, Philly stand-up,” Khalil Coe said. “We back. ‘Big Steppa’ – coming through. Fighting in Philly is like being home for me, and having the opportunity to put on another show in front of all my family and friends is extra special and I am ready to put on another spectacular performance.”

“I believe that there is no better prospect in boxing than me, and on November 9, Manuel Gallegos is about to find that out the hard way.”

Mexico’s Gallegos (20-2-1, 17 KOS) hasn’t fought in over a year. In his previous outing last July, the 27-year-old native of Tijuana, Baja California was stopped by Diego Pacheco in the fourth round of their bout at super middleweight.

“My name is Manuel Gallegos, ‘el Meño’, and I’m ready for my next fight against Khalil Coe,” Manuel Gallegos said. “I’m hugely motivated and can’t wait to fight in this weight division where I feel great.”

The main event is a world championship bout featuring local IBF welterweight titleholder Jaron Ennis (32-0, 29 KOs) up against old rival Karen Chukhadzhian (24-2, 13 KOs) of Ukraine. The co-main event pits San Antonio’s unbeaten two-division world champion and current WBC super flyweight titleholder Jesse Rodriguez (20-0, 13 KOs) against Mexico’s interim champion Pedro Guevara (42-4-1, 22 KOs).

Among other bouts, former world champion Raymond Ford (15-1-1, 8 KOs) of Camden, New Jersey takes on Puerto Rico’s Orlando Gonzalez (23-2, 13 KOs) at super featherweight.