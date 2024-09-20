Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis vs Karen Chukhadzhian rematch official for Nov in Philadelphia

The next fight of Jaron Ennis has been confirmed against old rival Karen Chukhadzhian on November 9 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. “Boots” brings to the ring his IBF welterweight title. The pair squares off in the main event live on DAZN.

Philadelphia’s Ennis (32-0, 29 KOs) and Chukhadzhian (24-2, 13 KOs) of Ukraine first met in early 2023 in Washington, D.C. After 12 rounds, the representative of the country-host took the victory by unanimous decision, as well as an interim IBF 147 lbs belt along the way.

In his previous outing in July, “Boots” Ennis went through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd, eliminating David Avanesyan in five rounds. Prior to the fight, the 27-year-old was elevated to a full champion, following Terence Crawford’s move to junior middleweight.

“I’m excited to be back headlining in my city again,” Jaron Ennis said. “I’m ready to continue dominating the division, making a big statement and showing everyone why I’m the best Welterweight in the world!

“It’s time to have some fun, keep crushing whoever is in front of me, put on a beautiful, dominant, crushing performance in front of my family, friends and supporters, while defending and retaining my IBF world title in spectacular fashion. It’s time!”

Riding a three-fight winning streak, Chukhadzhian fights for his first major belt and looks to take revenge. The 28-year-old Kiev native is currently No. 1 ranked with IBF.

“I will have enough time to prepare and show a beautiful and spectacular fight,” Karen Chukhadzhian said. “Champ, get ready for the battle, it will be hot!”

Jesse Rodriguez defends against interim champion Pedro Guevara

Also made official for the event, the previously reported bout between current WBC super flyweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez and interim titleholder Pedro Guevara. The 12-round contest serves as the co-feature.

San Antonio’s unbeaten two-division world champion Rodriguez (20-0, 13 KOs) makes the first defense of the title in his second reign. The 24-year-old southpaw regained the belt in June, when he KO’d Juan Francisco Estrada in the seventh round.

“My belts aren’t going anywhere,” Jesse Rodriguez said. “And still!”

Guevara (42-4-1, 22 KOs), who previously held WBC light flyweight title, looks to become a full champion in his second weight class. Mexico’s 35-year-old landed the interim WBC 115 lbs strap by split decision against Andrew Moloney in May.

“I am very happy to have this opportunity to fight Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez,” Pedro Guevara said. “I am telling you right away that I am going to prepare to put on a war and a great show and to win on November 9 in Philadelphia. I am going with everything and for everything, Viva Mexico and Viva Mazatlan, Sinaloa.”

The bouts featured on the Ennis vs Chukhadzhian 2 undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.