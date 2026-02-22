Live results: Claressa Shields beats Franchon Crews-Dezurn in rematch – Video

Claressa Shields faces Franchon Crews-Dezurn in a rematch on Sunday, February 22, live from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. The two fighters run it back nearly 10 years after their first fight, which marked both of their professional debuts. Their second showdown is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Battling in front of her hometown crowd, three-division undisputed champion Shields (17-0, 3 KOs) makes the first defense of her heavyweight title and looks to secure her second victory over her old rival.

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Unified super middleweight champion Crews-Dezurn (10-2, 2 KOs) of Virginia Beach, Virginia, moves up in weight, aiming to take revenge for the decision defeat and become a champion in her second weight class.

On the Shields vs Crews-Dezurn 2 undercard, Philadelphia’s Atif Oberlton (14-0, 12 KOs) takes on Houston’s Joseph George (13-1, 8 KOs) in a 10-round light heavyweight bout. Oberlton puts his WBA Continental USA title on the line, while the U.S. WBC belt is also up for grabs.

A 10-round world championship bout features Australia’s Che Kenneally (5-0, 2 KOs) defending her WBA light heavyweight title against Houston-based Danielle Perkins (5-1, 2 KOs) of Brooklyn. The telecast opener is an eight-round heavyweight matchup between Brooklyn’s Pryce Taylor (10-0, 6 KOs) and James Evans (9-2-1, 7 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio.

Shields vs Crews-Dezurn 2 results

Get Shields vs Crews-Dezurn 2 full fight card results below.

Main Card

Claressa Shields def. Franchon Crews-Dezurn by unanimous decision (100-90, 100-90, 100-90) | Watch video

Atif Oberlton def. Joseph George by TKO (R1, 3:00)

Danielle Perkins def. Che Kenneally by KO (R6, 1:45)

Pryce Taylor def. James Evans by TKO (R5, 0:53)

Prelims

Edith Soledad Matthysse def. Samantha Worthington by RTD (R8, 2:00)

Sardius Simmons def. Dylan Potter by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

Lance Smith def. Jorge Omar Vizcarrondo Pacheco by TKO (R3)

Jasmine Hampton def. Agustina Solange Vazquez by TKO (R5)

Savannah Tini def. Vaida Masiokaite by unanimous decision (79-73, 78-74, 78-74)

Jaquan McElroy def. Andre Johnson by unanimous decision (40-36, 39-37, 39-37)

Shannel Butler def. Danila Ramos by unanimous decision (80-72, 80-72, 79-73)

Shields vs Crews-Dezurn 2 live blog February 22, 2026 10:18 PM EST Claressa Shields defeats Franchon Crews-Dezurn by decision in rematch to retain title Three-division undisputed champion Claressa Shields (18-0, 3 KOs) of Flint, Michigan, defeats Franchon Crews-Dezurn (10-3, 2 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia, by unanimous decision in the rematch. After 10 rounds, all three judges scored the fight 100-90.



With the win, Shields records her first successful defense of the undisputed heavyweight title. February 22, 2026 10:02 PM EST Shields vs Crews-Dezurn Rematch Underway The rematch between Claressa Shields and Franchon Crews-Dezurn is underway. Claressa Shields throws a punch during her rematch against Franchon Crews-Dezurn at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, on Sunday, February 22, 2026. Photo by Andrew Potter/Salita Promotions February 22, 2026 9:48 PM EST Claressa Shields Ring Walk Claressa Shields makes her ring walk to defend her undisputed heavyweight title in a rematch against Franchon Crews-Dezurn. February 22, 2026 9:16 PM EST Main Event: Claressa Shields vs Franchon Crews-Dezurn 2 Three-division undisputed champion Claressa Shields (17-0, 3 KOs) of Flint, Michigan, makes the first defense of her heavyweight title in a rematch against unified super middleweight champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn (10-2, 2 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia.



Shields first faced Crews-Dezurn almost a decade ago, defeating her by unanimous decision in a bout when both fighters made their professional debuts.



Their second showdown is scheduled for 10 rounds. Claressa Shields and Franchon Crews-Dezurn face off at the weigh-in on February 21, 2026, in Detroit, MI. Photo by Andrew Potter/Salita Promotions February 22, 2026 9:04 PM EST Atif Oberlton defeats Joseph George by first-round TKO Atif Oberlton (15-0, 13 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA, defeats Joseph George (13-2, 8 KOs) of Houston, TX, by first-round stoppage in a light heavyweight bout.



With the win, Oberlton retains his WBA Continental USA title and claims the WBC USA belt.



George collapsed in his corner during the break before the second round. He is expected to be transferred to the hospital for further evaluation. February 22, 2026 8:45 PM EST Terence Crawford and Claressa Shield Terence Crawford backstage with Claressa Shields as she gets ready for her fight. February 22, 2026 8:36 PM EST Co-feature: Atif Oberlton vs Joseph George In the co-feature, Atif Oberlton (14-0, 12 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA, faces Joseph George (13-1, 8 KOs) of Houston, TX, in a 10-round light heavyweight bout. Oberlton puts his WBA Continental USA title on the line, while the US WBC belt is also at stake. Atif Oberlton and Joseph George face off at the weigh-in on February 21, 2026, in Detroit, MI. Photo by Andrew Potter/Salita Promotions February 22, 2026 8:29 PM EST Danielle Perkins KOs Che Kenneally in sixth round to claim title Houston-based Danielle Perkins (6-1, 3 KOs) of Brooklyn defeats Australia’s Che Kenneally (5-1, 2 KOs) by sixth-round knockout to become the new WBA light heavyweight champion. The official time was 1:45 of the round. February 22, 2026 8:15 PM EST Claressa Shields Backstage Claressa Shields backstage ahead of her fight with Franchon Crews-Dezurn. February 22, 2026 8:01 PM EST Claressa Shields at the Arena Claressa Shields is also at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit for her undisputed heavyweight title defense in a rematch against Franchon Crews-Dezurn. February 22, 2026 7:59 PM EST Underway: Che Kenneally vs Danielle Perkins Che Kenneally (5-0, 2 KOs) of Australia defends her WBA light heavyweight title against Houston-based Brooklyn native Danielle Perkins (5-1, 2 KOs). Che Kenneally and Danielle Perkins face off at the weigh-in on February 21, 2026, in Detroit, MI. Photo by Andrew Potter/Salita Promotions February 22, 2026 7:57 PM EST Pryce Taylor TKOs James Evans in fifth round Brooklyn’s Pryce Taylor (11-0, 7 KOs) defeats James Evans (9-2-1, 7 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio, by fifth-round TKO in a heavyweight bout. The stoppage came at 0:53 of the round. February 22, 2026 7:19 PM EST Underway: Pryce Taylor vs James Evans Kicking off the main card, Brooklyn’s Pryce Taylor (10-0, 6 KOs) and James Evans (9-2-1, 7 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio, face off in an eight-round heavyweight bout. Pryce Taylor and James Evans face off at the weigh-in on February 21, 2026, in Detroit, MI. Photo by Andrew Potter/Salita Promotions February 22, 2026 7:18 PM EST Sardius Simmons defeats Dylan Potter by decision In a four-round heavyweight swing bout, Sardius Simmons (6-0, 3 KOs) defeats Dylan Potter (2-3-1, 0 KOs) by unanimous decision. All three judges scored it 40-36. February 22, 2026 6:54 PM EST Franchon Crews-Dezurn Arrives at the Arena Half of the main event is in the building as Franchon Crews-Dezurn arrives at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. February 22, 2026 6:33 PM EST Edith Soledad Matthysse stops Samantha Worthington to claim title Argentina’s former unified featherweight champion Edith Soledad Matthysse (21-16-1, 3 KOs) defeats Samantha Worthington (12-1, 7 KOs) of Lexington, KY, by RTD to become the new interim WBA super lightweight champion. Worthington did not come out for the ninth round. February 22, 2026 6:06 PM EST Underway: Worthington vs Matthysse Samantha Worthington (12-0, 7 KOs) of Lexington, KY, defends her interim WBA super lightweight title against former unified featherweight champion Edith Soledad Matthysse (20-16-1, 3 KOs) of Argentina. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds. Samantha Worthington and Edith Soledad Matthysse face off at the weigh-in on February 21, 2026, in Detroit, MI. Photo by Andrew Potter/Salita Promotions February 22, 2026 5:59 PM EST Lance Smith TKOs Jorge Vizcarrondo in third round Lance Smith (6-0, 5 KOs) defeats Jorge Omar Vizcarrondo Pacheco (2-2-2, 2 KOs) by third-round TKO at welterweight. February 22, 2026 5:25 PM EST Jasmine Hampton TKOs Agustina Solange Vazquez in fifth round Jasmine Hampton (2-0, 2 KO) defeats Agustina Vazquez (6-7-2, 1 KO) by fifth-round TKO at flyweight. February 22, 2026 5:02 PM EST Savannah Tini defeats Vaida Masiokaite by decision Savannah Tini (7-0, 2 KOs) of Troy, Michigan, defeats Vaida Masiokaite (11-30-6, 1 KO) of Lithuania by unanimous decision. After eight rounds at super lightweight, the judges scored the fight 79-73, 78-74, and 78-74. February 22, 2026 4:38 PM EST Jaquan McElroy defeats Andre Johnson by decision Jaquan McElroy (5-0, 2 KOs) defeats Andre Johnson Jr. (2-5-1, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision at middleweight. The judges scored the fight 40-36, 39-37, and 39-37. February 22, 2026 4:06 PM EST Shannel Butler defeats Danila Ramos by decision In the first fight of the night, Shannel Butler (7-0, 3 KOs) defeats Danila Ramos (14-5, 1 KO) by unanimous decision. After eight rounds at featherweight, the judges scored the fight 80-72, 80-72, and 79-73. February 22, 2026 3:31 PM EST Prelims on Zeus Network The Shields vs Crews-Dezurn 2 prelims are streaming live now on Zeus Network. The Shields vs Crews-Dezurn 2 prelims streaming live on Zeus Network | Salita Promotions February 22, 2026 2:45 PM EST Fight Not Canceled The rematch between Claressa Shields and Franchon Crews-Dezurn is on as scheduled for Sunday night’s main event. Any concerns about a cancellation following Crews-Dezurn’s reported injuries during Saturday’s weigh-in brawl have been put to rest. Claressa Shields and Franchon Crews-Dezurn face off at the weigh-in on February 21, 2026, ahead of their rematch at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. Photo by Andrew Potter/Salita Promotions February 22, 2026 2:36 PM EST Franchon Crews-Dezurn immediately after weigh-in brawl According to reports, during the weigh-in brawl, Franchon Crews-Dezurn rolled her ankle. February 22, 2026 2:26 PM EST Che Kenneally defends title against Danielle Perkins In addition to Shields vs Crews-Dezurn, another title fight on the card features Australia’s Che Kenneally (5–0, 2 KOs) defending her WBA light heavyweight belt against Houston-based Danielle Perkins (5–1, 2 KOs) of Brooklyn. February 22, 2026 5:12 AM EST Weigh-In Brawl The final face-off was followed by a brawl. February 22, 2026 3:34 AM EST Shields pushes Crews-Dezurn at weigh-in This is how the final face-off between Claressa Shields and Franchon Crews-Dezurn ended. February 22, 2026 2:34 AM EST Shields vs Crews-Dezurn – First Fight Video In case you missed it, check out the video of the first fight between Claressa Shields and Franchon Crews-Dezurn, as they both make their professional boxing debuts on the undercard of Andre Ward vs Sergey Kovalev at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in November 2016. February 22, 2026 12:37 AM EST Shields vs Crews-Dezurn 2 for Undisputed Heavyweight Title At the weigh-in ceremony conducted a day before the event, champion Claressa Shields weighed in at 174 lbs, while challenger Franchon Crews registered 174.2 lbs.



The heavyweight division according to the sanctioning bodies is as follows:



IBF +200 lbs

WBA +175 lbs

WBC +168 lbs

WBO +200 lbs Claressa Shields during the weigh-in on February 21, 2026, ahead of her bout against Franchon Crews-Dezurn at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. Photo by Andrew Potter/Salita Promotions February 21, 2026 11:00 PM EST Shields vs Crews-Dezurn 2: How to watch and start time Shields vs Crews-Dezurn 2 airs live on DAZN, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. The preliminary bouts are on Zeus Network, starting at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.