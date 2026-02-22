Live results: Claressa Shields beats Franchon Crews-Dezurn in rematch – Video

Claressa Shields faces Franchon Crews-Dezurn in a rematch on Sunday, February 22, live from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. The two fighters run it back nearly 10 years after their first fight, which marked both of their professional debuts. Their second showdown is scheduled for 10 rounds.
Battling in front of her hometown crowd, three-division undisputed champion Shields (17-0, 3 KOs) makes the first defense of her heavyweight title and looks to secure her second victory over her old rival.
Unified super middleweight champion Crews-Dezurn (10-2, 2 KOs) of Virginia Beach, Virginia, moves up in weight, aiming to take revenge for the decision defeat and become a champion in her second weight class.
On the Shields vs Crews-Dezurn 2 undercard, Philadelphia’s Atif Oberlton (14-0, 12 KOs) takes on Houston’s Joseph George (13-1, 8 KOs) in a 10-round light heavyweight bout. Oberlton puts his WBA Continental USA title on the line, while the U.S. WBC belt is also up for grabs.
A 10-round world championship bout features Australia’s Che Kenneally (5-0, 2 KOs) defending her WBA light heavyweight title against Houston-based Danielle Perkins (5-1, 2 KOs) of Brooklyn. The telecast opener is an eight-round heavyweight matchup between Brooklyn’s Pryce Taylor (10-0, 6 KOs) and James Evans (9-2-1, 7 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio.
Shields vs Crews-Dezurn 2 results
Get Shields vs Crews-Dezurn 2 full fight card results below.
Main Card
- Claressa Shields def. Franchon Crews-Dezurn by unanimous decision (100-90, 100-90, 100-90) | Watch video
- Atif Oberlton def. Joseph George by TKO (R1, 3:00)
- Danielle Perkins def. Che Kenneally by KO (R6, 1:45)
- Pryce Taylor def. James Evans by TKO (R5, 0:53)
Prelims
- Edith Soledad Matthysse def. Samantha Worthington by RTD (R8, 2:00)
- Sardius Simmons def. Dylan Potter by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)
- Lance Smith def. Jorge Omar Vizcarrondo Pacheco by TKO (R3)
- Jasmine Hampton def. Agustina Solange Vazquez by TKO (R5)
- Savannah Tini def. Vaida Masiokaite by unanimous decision (79-73, 78-74, 78-74)
- Jaquan McElroy def. Andre Johnson by unanimous decision (40-36, 39-37, 39-37)
- Shannel Butler def. Danila Ramos by unanimous decision (80-72, 80-72, 79-73)
Shields vs Crews-Dezurn 2 live blog
Claressa Shields defeats Franchon Crews-Dezurn by decision in rematch to retain title
Three-division undisputed champion Claressa Shields (18-0, 3 KOs) of Flint, Michigan, defeats Franchon Crews-Dezurn (10-3, 2 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia, by unanimous decision in the rematch. After 10 rounds, all three judges scored the fight 100-90.
With the win, Shields records her first successful defense of the undisputed heavyweight title.
Shields vs Crews-Dezurn Rematch Underway
The rematch between Claressa Shields and Franchon Crews-Dezurn is underway.
Claressa Shields Ring Walk
Claressa Shields makes her ring walk to defend her undisputed heavyweight title in a rematch against Franchon Crews-Dezurn.
Main Event: Claressa Shields vs Franchon Crews-Dezurn 2
Three-division undisputed champion Claressa Shields (17-0, 3 KOs) of Flint, Michigan, makes the first defense of her heavyweight title in a rematch against unified super middleweight champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn (10-2, 2 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia.
Shields first faced Crews-Dezurn almost a decade ago, defeating her by unanimous decision in a bout when both fighters made their professional debuts.
Their second showdown is scheduled for 10 rounds.
Atif Oberlton defeats Joseph George by first-round TKO
Atif Oberlton (15-0, 13 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA, defeats Joseph George (13-2, 8 KOs) of Houston, TX, by first-round stoppage in a light heavyweight bout.
With the win, Oberlton retains his WBA Continental USA title and claims the WBC USA belt.
George collapsed in his corner during the break before the second round. He is expected to be transferred to the hospital for further evaluation.
Terence Crawford and Claressa Shield
Terence Crawford backstage with Claressa Shields as she gets ready for her fight.
Co-feature: Atif Oberlton vs Joseph George
In the co-feature, Atif Oberlton (14-0, 12 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA, faces Joseph George (13-1, 8 KOs) of Houston, TX, in a 10-round light heavyweight bout. Oberlton puts his WBA Continental USA title on the line, while the US WBC belt is also at stake.
Danielle Perkins KOs Che Kenneally in sixth round to claim title
Houston-based Danielle Perkins (6-1, 3 KOs) of Brooklyn defeats Australia’s Che Kenneally (5-1, 2 KOs) by sixth-round knockout to become the new WBA light heavyweight champion. The official time was 1:45 of the round.
Claressa Shields Backstage
Claressa Shields backstage ahead of her fight with Franchon Crews-Dezurn.
Claressa Shields at the Arena
Claressa Shields is also at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit for her undisputed heavyweight title defense in a rematch against Franchon Crews-Dezurn.
Underway: Che Kenneally vs Danielle Perkins
Che Kenneally (5-0, 2 KOs) of Australia defends her WBA light heavyweight title against Houston-based Brooklyn native Danielle Perkins (5-1, 2 KOs).
Pryce Taylor TKOs James Evans in fifth round
Brooklyn’s Pryce Taylor (11-0, 7 KOs) defeats James Evans (9-2-1, 7 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio, by fifth-round TKO in a heavyweight bout. The stoppage came at 0:53 of the round.
Underway: Pryce Taylor vs James Evans
Kicking off the main card, Brooklyn’s Pryce Taylor (10-0, 6 KOs) and James Evans (9-2-1, 7 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio, face off in an eight-round heavyweight bout.
Sardius Simmons defeats Dylan Potter by decision
In a four-round heavyweight swing bout, Sardius Simmons (6-0, 3 KOs) defeats Dylan Potter (2-3-1, 0 KOs) by unanimous decision. All three judges scored it 40-36.
Franchon Crews-Dezurn Arrives at the Arena
Half of the main event is in the building as Franchon Crews-Dezurn arrives at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
Edith Soledad Matthysse stops Samantha Worthington to claim title
Argentina’s former unified featherweight champion Edith Soledad Matthysse (21-16-1, 3 KOs) defeats Samantha Worthington (12-1, 7 KOs) of Lexington, KY, by RTD to become the new interim WBA super lightweight champion. Worthington did not come out for the ninth round.
Underway: Worthington vs Matthysse
Samantha Worthington (12-0, 7 KOs) of Lexington, KY, defends her interim WBA super lightweight title against former unified featherweight champion Edith Soledad Matthysse (20-16-1, 3 KOs) of Argentina. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.
Lance Smith TKOs Jorge Vizcarrondo in third round
Lance Smith (6-0, 5 KOs) defeats Jorge Omar Vizcarrondo Pacheco (2-2-2, 2 KOs) by third-round TKO at welterweight.
Jasmine Hampton TKOs Agustina Solange Vazquez in fifth round
Jasmine Hampton (2-0, 2 KO) defeats Agustina Vazquez (6-7-2, 1 KO) by fifth-round TKO at flyweight.
Savannah Tini defeats Vaida Masiokaite by decision
Savannah Tini (7-0, 2 KOs) of Troy, Michigan, defeats Vaida Masiokaite (11-30-6, 1 KO) of Lithuania by unanimous decision. After eight rounds at super lightweight, the judges scored the fight 79-73, 78-74, and 78-74.
Jaquan McElroy defeats Andre Johnson by decision
Jaquan McElroy (5-0, 2 KOs) defeats Andre Johnson Jr. (2-5-1, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision at middleweight. The judges scored the fight 40-36, 39-37, and 39-37.
Shannel Butler defeats Danila Ramos by decision
In the first fight of the night, Shannel Butler (7-0, 3 KOs) defeats Danila Ramos (14-5, 1 KO) by unanimous decision. After eight rounds at featherweight, the judges scored the fight 80-72, 80-72, and 79-73.
Prelims on Zeus Network
The Shields vs Crews-Dezurn 2 prelims are streaming live now on Zeus Network.
Fight Not Canceled
The rematch between Claressa Shields and Franchon Crews-Dezurn is on as scheduled for Sunday night’s main event. Any concerns about a cancellation following Crews-Dezurn’s reported injuries during Saturday’s weigh-in brawl have been put to rest.
Franchon Crews-Dezurn immediately after weigh-in brawl
According to reports, during the weigh-in brawl, Franchon Crews-Dezurn rolled her ankle.
Che Kenneally defends title against Danielle Perkins
In addition to Shields vs Crews-Dezurn, another title fight on the card features Australia’s Che Kenneally (5–0, 2 KOs) defending her WBA light heavyweight belt against Houston-based Danielle Perkins (5–1, 2 KOs) of Brooklyn.
Weigh-In Brawl
The final face-off was followed by a brawl.
Shields pushes Crews-Dezurn at weigh-in
This is how the final face-off between Claressa Shields and Franchon Crews-Dezurn ended.
Shields vs Crews-Dezurn – First Fight Video
In case you missed it, check out the video of the first fight between Claressa Shields and Franchon Crews-Dezurn, as they both make their professional boxing debuts on the undercard of Andre Ward vs Sergey Kovalev at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in November 2016.
Shields vs Crews-Dezurn 2 for Undisputed Heavyweight Title
At the weigh-in ceremony conducted a day before the event, champion Claressa Shields weighed in at 174 lbs, while challenger Franchon Crews registered 174.2 lbs.
The heavyweight division according to the sanctioning bodies is as follows:
IBF +200 lbs
WBA +175 lbs
WBC +168 lbs
WBO +200 lbs
Shields vs Crews-Dezurn 2: How to watch and start time
Shields vs Crews-Dezurn 2 airs live on DAZN, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. The preliminary bouts are on Zeus Network, starting at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.
She can be the GWOAT with 3 KO’s only in her career…..the very best will always be defined in boxing by knockouts!
The compition was weak, shields has been more active, which was obvious, so it was a easy fight for clarissa.