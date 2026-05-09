Live results: Atif Oberlton stops Carlos Gongora in five rounds

Atif Oberlton faces Carlos Gongora tonight, Saturday, May 9, live from Gateway Center Arena in College Park, GA. The two fighters square off in a 10-round light heavyweight main event bout, replacing the canceled Leo vs Aleem clash.

Philadelphia’s undefeated southpaw Oberlton (15-0, 13 KOs) aims for his second win of the year after stopping Joseph George in one round in February.

Boston-based Gongora (22-3, 17 KOs) of Ecuador steps through the ropes for the first time since mid-2024, when he dropped a unanimous decision to Lester Martinez.

The co-feature is a heavyweight bout between Pryce Taylor (11-0, 7 KOs) of Brooklyn and Calvin Barnett (7-4, 4 KOs) of Port Orange, FL.

Advertisement

On the undercard, Puerto Rico’s Ashleyann Lozada (3-0, 1 KO) takes on Debora Anahi Dionicius (36-7, 6 KOs) of Argentina at super bantamweight.

A super middleweight bout features Atlanta’s Casey Dixon (6-0, 5 KOs) taking on Matthew Nore (2-0, 1 KO) of Newburgh, NY.

The telecast opener is a lightweight bout between Gainesville, Georgia-based Julio Gomez (7-3-2, 6 KOs) of Mexico and Gabriel Triminio (3-1) of Columbia, SC.

Oberlton vs Gongora results

Main card

Atif Oberlton def. Carlos Gongora by RTD (R5, 3:00)

Pryce Taylor def. Calvin Barnett by RTD (R2, 3:00)

Ashleyann Lozada def. Debora Anahi Dionicius by unanimous decision (80-70, 79-71, 80-70)

Casey Dixon def. Matthew Nore by unanimous decision (58-56, 58-56, 59-55)

Prelims

Julio Gomez def. Gabriel Triminio by split decision (58-56, 56-58, 58-56)

Hakim Lopez def. Ashton Sykes by unanimous decision (60-53, 60-53, 60-53)

Jaquan McElroy def. Rudy Reveles by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

Morgan Griggie def. Rodrigo Solis by TKO (R5, 0:47)

Garrett Rice def. Yesner Talavera by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

Oberlton vs Gongora live blog May 9, 2026 10:32 PM EDT Atif Oberlton defeats Carlos Gongora by RTD Atif Oberlton (16-0, 14 KOs) defeats Carlos Gongora (22-4, 17 KOs) by fifth-round RTD at light heavyweight. Gongora’s corner stopped the fight before the start of the sixth round. Atif Oberlton has his hand raised in victory by the referee after his bout against Carlos Gongora at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, GA, on May 9, 2026. Photo by Stephanie Trapp / Salita Promotions May 9, 2026 9:55 PM EDT Pryce Taylor stops Calvin Barnett in two rounds Pryce Taylor (12-0, 8 KOs) defeats Calvin Barnett (7-5, 4 KOs) by second-round RTD at heavyweight. On his way to victory, Taylor scored a knockdown at the end of the second round.



Barnett managed to get back to his feet and make it to his corner, but did not come out for the next round. Pryce Taylor during his bout against Calvin Barnett at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, GA, on May 9, 2026. Photo by Stephanie Trapp / Salita Promotions May 9, 2026 9:25 PM EDT Ashleyann Lozada defeats Debora Dionicius by decision Ashleyann Lozada (4-0, 1 KO) defeats Debora Anahi Dionicius (36-8, 6 KOs) by unanimous decision to retain her WBC Latino super bantamweight title. On her way to victory, Lozada scored two knockdowns. Ashleyann Lozada during her bout against Debora Anahi Dionicius at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, GA, on May 9, 2026. Photo by Stephanie Trapp / Salita Promotions May 9, 2026 8:46 PM EDT Casey Dixon defeats Matthew Nore by decision Kicking off the telecast, Casey Dixon (7-0, 5 KOs) defeats Matthew Nore (2-1, 1 KO) by unanimous decision in a six-round super middleweight bout. Casey Dixon lands a punch during his bout against Matthew Nore at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, GA, on May 9, 2026. Photo by Stephanie Trapp / Salita Promotions May 9, 2026 4:40 AM EDT Video: Atif Oberlton vs Joseph George In case you missed it, watch the full fight featuring Atif Oberlton as he faces Joseph George in Detroit in February.