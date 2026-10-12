Lauren Price faces Michaela Kotaskova in Cardiff in November

Lauren Price defends her unified welterweight titles against Michaela Kotaskova on November 20 at Utilita Arena Cardiff in Cardiff, Wales. The contest headlines a Boxxer card, live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Welsh undefeated champion Price (10-0, 2 KOs) makes the second defense of her IBF, WBA and WBC belts. In her previous outing at the same venue in April, the 32-year-old southpaw defeated Stephanie Pinero by unanimous decision.

Kotaskova (12-1-2, 4 KOs) of the Czech Republic comes off a unanimous decision victory over Ester Konecna in June. Going up against Price, the 34-year-old contender makes her second attempt to become a world champion. In her first bid in April, she lost a unanimous decision to Chantelle Cameron for the vacant WBO super welterweight title.

Tickets for the event are yet to go on sale. According to Monday’s announcement, presale registration is available via boxxer.com.

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What they’re saying

“There’s nothing better than fighting at home in Wales,” Price said. “The atmosphere in Cardiff is always incredible and I can’t wait to walk out in front of my home fans again.”

“I’ve worked incredibly hard to get to this position and I’m not giving anything up. Kotaskova is a tough, experienced opponent who has competed at world level, but I believe I’m the best welterweight on the Planet and on November 20 I’m going to show it. I want to put on a big performance and give everyone in Wales another night to remember.”

Kotaskova said, “I have a lot of respect for Lauren and everything she has achieved, but I am coming to Cardiff to take her titles.”

“I have already shown that I can compete with the best fighters in the world. Welterweight is my natural division, I am undefeated at this weight and I believe this is my moment. I know I will be walking into an arena full of Lauren’s fans, but that only gives me more motivation. I am ready to make history on November 20.”

Price vs Kotaskova undercard

Rhys Edwards (17-1-1, 4 KOs) and Lee McGregor (16-3-1, 11 KOs) clash for the WBA Continental featherweight title.

Kyran Jones (14-0-1, 1 KO) and Sean Arkwright (10-1) square off at middleweight.

Other bouts are expected to be announced shortly.