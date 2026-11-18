Oscar Collazo defends his WBA minimumweight title in a rescheduled bout against Joey Canoy on January 9 at Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The contest serves as the co-feature to Amanda Serrano’s final fight against Skye Falzon.

Puerto Rican Collazo (14-0, 11 KOs) and Canoy (26-5-2, 15 KOs) of the Philippines were originally scheduled to square off in June in Oceanside, California. The fight was canceled due to visa issues involving Canoy.

The 29-year-old southpaw Collazo instead faced Neider Valdez in a flyweight bout, scoring a second-round knockout victory. The Newark, New Jersey native was then scheduled to challenge Ricardo Sandoval for the unified WBA and WBC 112-pound titles in October in Chicago but withdrew due to injury.

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In early November, Collazo vacated his WBO minimumweight title ahead of the scheduled purse bid for a fight against interim champion Ryusei Matsumoto while keeping the division’s WBA title.

Canoy returned to the ring in October, earning a unanimous decision over Remark Antaran. The 33-year-old southpaw is currently ranked No. 6 by the WBA at 105 lbs.

What they’re saying

“It is a privilege for me to be part of this very special event, where we will have the chance to support our champion, Amanda Serrano, on a historic night – her farewell to boxing – taking place in front of her own people at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico,” Collazo said.

“On Saturday, January 9th, we are going to leave everything in the ring and give Puerto Rico an unforgettable night!”

Canoy said, “I’m excited for this opportunity. Our originally scheduled date didn’t work out due to visa issues, but everything happens for a reason. I now have more time to train and become world champion.”

In other bouts

Also confirmed for the event is a bantamweight bout between former champion Shurretta Metcalf (15-6-1, 2 KOs) of Dallas, Texas, and Puerto Rico’s Krystal Rosado (10-1, 2 KOs).

Puerto Rico’s featherweight Jan Paul Rivera (17-0, 7 KOs) and super flyweight Juanma Lopez De Jesus (8-0, 4 KOs) compete in separate bouts against opponents to be named.

In the main event, Puerto Rico’s seven-division champion Amanda Serrano (50-4-1, 32 KOs) defends her unified WBA and WBO featherweight titles against Australia’s Skye Falzon (12-2, 7 KOs).

The full fight card is expected to be announced shortly.