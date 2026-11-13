Cameron vs Mayer rematch set for Paul vs Doumbe co-feature

Chantelle Cameron and Mikaela Mayer square off in a unified super welterweight championship rematch on December 24 at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. The contest serves as the co-feature to Jake Paul vs Cedric Doumbe.

In their first fight in August in Birmingham, England’s two-division champion Cameron (23-1, 8 KOs) defeated Los Angeles’ three-division champion Mayer (22-3, 5 KOs) by unanimous decision.

With the victory, Cameron retained her WBO title and claimed the WBA and WBC titles.

Oshae Jones (9-0-1, 3 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio, is the division’s reigning IBF champion, holding the fourth major belt at 154 lbs.

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What they’re saying

“We agreed to the rematch before the first fight, so we both kept our word, and now the rematch is on the biggest stage in boxing,” Cameron said.

Mayer said, “Mayer vs Cameron was a great fight that I truly hope everyone enjoyed. Although I don’t feel I performed to my highest potential, I’ve been working hard to fix the mistakes I made and I will 100% come back stronger! I’m taking my belts back on December 24.”

Harvey vs Morgan joins undercard

A lightweight bout between Jahmal Harvey (5-0, 4 KOs) and Craig Morgan (15-1-1) has been added to the undercard.

Harvey of Cheverly, Maryland, comes off a third-round stoppage victory over Pedro Castaneda in October.

Morgan of Scotland hasn’t fought since last October, when he defeated Benito Sanchez Garcia by points.

The main event is a cruiserweight bout between Jake Paul (12-2, 7 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio, and Cameroonian-French former kickboxing champion Cedric Doumbe (1-0).

A recently announced heavyweight undercard bout pits Dutch former kickboxer and MMA fighter Alistair Overeem against American-born English former MMA fighter Jimi Manuwa (1-0, 1 KO).

Other bouts for the event are expected to be announced shortly.

Current fight card

Jake Paul (12-2, 7 KOs) vs. Cedric Doumbe (1-0), 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Alistair Overeem (47-19 MMA) vs. Jimi Manuwa (1-0, 1 KO boxing, 17-6 MMA), 6 rounds, heavyweight

Chantelle Cameron (23-1, 8 KOs) vs. Mikaela Mayer (22-3, 5 KOs), 10 rounds, Cameron’s WBA, WBC, and WBO super welterweight titles

Jahmal Harvey (5-0, 4 KOs) vs. Craig Morgan (15-1-1), 8 rounds, lightweight