Chris Avila faces Ariel Perez at MVP Fight Night: Rivera vs Cordova

Chris Avila returns to action against Ariel Perez on August 23 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL. The bout joins the lineup of action at MVP Fight Night: Rivera vs Cordova. The contest is scheduled for six rounds at light heavyweight.

32-year-old Avila (6-1) of Stockton, CA, defeated former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis by unanimous decision in his previous outing last July. Tampa’s 33-year-old Perez (7-0, 4 KOs) won two fights this year, both by UD, against Mario Bedolla Orozco and Pachino Hill.

“I’m here to fight on Saturday, August 23,” Avila said. “I’m coming to win, get the job done, and beat this dude’s a**.”

Perez said, “Avila is a guy who likes to do the talking, but we just show up and go to work. We do our talking in the ring. He’s tough, and it’s going to be a hell of a fight, but we hit different.”

The Avila vs Perez matchup joins a recently announced WBA lightweight title eliminator between Canadian Lucas Bahdi (19-0, 15 KOs) and Roger Gutierrez (29-6-1, 22 KOs) of Venezuela.

Additionally, previously announced, Philadelphia’s Natalie Dove (5-0-1, 1 KO) is reportedly set to face Randee Lynn Morales (5-5, 3 KOs) of Albuquerque at super flyweight.

Atop the fight card, Yankiel Rivera (7-0, 3 KOs) of Puerto Rico takes on Angelino Cordova (19-0-1, 12 KOs) of Venezuela in a clash for the interim WBA flyweight title.

The current Rivera vs Cordova lineup is as follows:

Main card

Yankiel Rivera vs. Angelino Cordova

Yoenis Tellez vs. Abass Baraou

Stephanie Han vs. Paulina Angel

Lucas Bahdi vs. Roger Gutierrez

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Steve Claggett

Chris Avila vs. Ariel Perez

Prelims