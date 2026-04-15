Photos: Usyk and Rico face off at launch press conference

Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven previewed their bout and went face-to-face for the first time at a launch press conference in London on Tuesday. The two fighters square off on May 23, headlining the “Glory of Giza” event, live from the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

Ukraine’s three-time, two-division undisputed champion Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs) makes a voluntary defense of his WBC heavyweight title. Dutch former GLORY kickboxing champion Verhoeven (1-0, 1 KO) aims to pull off an upset and become a two-sport world champion.

Advertisement

The press conference featured one of the longest face-offs, with promoter Eddie Hearn briefly placing his hand between the two fighters before they turned away.

Oleksandr Usyk during a launch press conference at The Pelligon at Canary Wharf in London, England, on April 14, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk during a launch press conference at The Pelligon at Canary Wharf in London, England, on April 14, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Rico Verhoeven during a launch press conference at The Pelligon at Canary Wharf in London, England, on April 14, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Rico Verhoeven during a launch press conference at The Pelligon at Canary Wharf in London, England, on April 14, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven face off during a launch press conference at The Pelligon at Canary Wharf in London, England, on April 14, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven face off during a launch press conference at The Pelligon at Canary Wharf in London, England, on April 14, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven face off during a launch press conference at The Pelligon at Canary Wharf in London, England, on April 14, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven face off during a launch press conference at The Pelligon at Canary Wharf in London, England, on April 14, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven shake hands during a launch press conference at The Pelligon at Canary Wharf in London, England, on April 14, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven during a launch press conference at The Pelligon at Canary Wharf in London, England, on April 14, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven during a launch press conference at The Pelligon at Canary Wharf in London, England, on April 14, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

On the Usyk vs. Rico undercard, British contender Hamzah Sheeraz (22-0-1, 18 KOs) faces Alem Begic (29-0-1, 23 KOs) of Germany for the vacant WBO super middleweight title.

Miami-based Cuban Frank Sanchez (25-1, 18 KOs) takes on Richard Torrez Jr. (14-0, 12 KOs) of Tulare, California, at heavyweight.

Jack Catterall (32-2, 14 KOs) of the UK meets Shakhram Giyasov (17-0, 10 KOs) of Uzbekistan for the vacant WBA “Regular” welterweight title.

Mizuki Hiruta (10-0, 2 KOs) of Japan defends her WBO super flyweight title against Egyptian-born Mai Soliman (10-1, 6 KOs) of Australia.