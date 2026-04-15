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Photos: Usyk and Rico face off at launch press conference

Oleksandr Usyk defends his WBC heavyweight title against former kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven in Egypt

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Oleksandr Usyk speaking at a press conference ahead of his boxing match against Rico Verhoeven
Oleksandr Usyk during a launch press conference at The Pelligon at Canary Wharf in London, England, on April 14, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven previewed their bout and went face-to-face for the first time at a launch press conference in London on Tuesday. The two fighters square off on May 23, headlining the “Glory of Giza” event, live from the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

Ukraine’s three-time, two-division undisputed champion Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs) makes a voluntary defense of his WBC heavyweight title. Dutch former GLORY kickboxing champion Verhoeven (1-0, 1 KO) aims to pull off an upset and become a two-sport world champion.

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The press conference featured one of the longest face-offs, with promoter Eddie Hearn briefly placing his hand between the two fighters before they turned away.

Oleksandr Usyk speaking at a press conference
Oleksandr Usyk during a launch press conference at The Pelligon at Canary Wharf in London, England, on April 14, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Oleksandr Usyk speaking at a press conference
Oleksandr Usyk during a launch press conference at The Pelligon at Canary Wharf in London, England, on April 14, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Rico Verhoeven speaking at a press conference
Rico Verhoeven during a launch press conference at The Pelligon at Canary Wharf in London, England, on April 14, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Rico Verhoeven speaking at a press conference
Rico Verhoeven during a launch press conference at The Pelligon at Canary Wharf in London, England, on April 14, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven face off at a launch press conference ahead of their boxing match
Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven face off during a launch press conference at The Pelligon at Canary Wharf in London, England, on April 14, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven face off at a launch press conference ahead of their boxing match
Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven face off during a launch press conference at The Pelligon at Canary Wharf in London, England, on April 14, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven face off at a launch press conference ahead of their boxing match
Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven face off during a launch press conference at The Pelligon at Canary Wharf in London, England, on April 14, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven face off at a launch press conference ahead of their boxing match
Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven face off during a launch press conference at The Pelligon at Canary Wharf in London, England, on April 14, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven shake hands at a launch press conference ahead of their boxing match
Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven shake hands during a launch press conference at The Pelligon at Canary Wharf in London, England, on April 14, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven at a launch press conference ahead of their boxing match
Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven during a launch press conference at The Pelligon at Canary Wharf in London, England, on April 14, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven at a launch press conference ahead of their boxing match
Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven during a launch press conference at The Pelligon at Canary Wharf in London, England, on April 14, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

On the Usyk vs. Rico undercard, British contender Hamzah Sheeraz (22-0-1, 18 KOs) faces Alem Begic (29-0-1, 23 KOs) of Germany for the vacant WBO super middleweight title.

Miami-based Cuban Frank Sanchez (25-1, 18 KOs) takes on Richard Torrez Jr. (14-0, 12 KOs) of Tulare, California, at heavyweight.

Jack Catterall (32-2, 14 KOs) of the UK meets Shakhram Giyasov (17-0, 10 KOs) of Uzbekistan for the vacant WBA “Regular” welterweight title.

Mizuki Hiruta (10-0, 2 KOs) of Japan defends her WBO super flyweight title against Egyptian-born Mai Soliman (10-1, 6 KOs) of Australia.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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