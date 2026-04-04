Usyk vs Rico undercard: Sheeraz faces Begic, Catterall meets Giyasov

The full undercard has been announced for the Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven showdown, taking place at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt on May 23. The event, billed as “Glory in Giza,” airs live on DAZN.

The added lineup features seven matchups in total, including three world title fights.

Advertisement

Hamzah Sheeraz (22-0-1, 18 KOs) faces Alem Begic (29-0-1, 23 KOs) for the vacant WBO super middleweight title.

Sheeraz of the UK won his previous bout last July by fifth-round knockout against Edgar Berlanga.

Begic of Germany knocked out Mahdi Safdari in the second round of his previous bout last April.

Jack Catterall (32-2, 14 KOs) meets Shakhram Giyasov (17-0, 10 KOs) for the vacant WBA “Regular” welterweight title.

Riding a two-fight winning streak, Catterall of the UK makes his latest attempt to become a champion, having previously fallen short by split decision against Josh Taylor for the undisputed super lightweight title and Arnold Barboza Jr. for the interim WBO 140-pound belt. Catterall was rumored to face Jose Ramirez in Fresno in May, but that fight did not materialize.

Unbeaten Giyasov of Uzbekistan makes his first bid to claim a title, following a fourth-round knockout victory over Franco Maximiliano Ocampo last April.

Mizuki Hiruta (10-0, 2 KOs) defends her WBO super flyweight title against Mai Soliman (10-1, 6 KOs).

Japan’s Hiruta makes the seventh defense of her belt following a unanimous decision victory over Gloria Gallardo last November.

Egyptian-born, Australia-based Soliman challenges for her first major title following a seventh-round TKO victory over Jasmine Parr, also last November.

The bout between Miami-based Frank Sanchez (25-1, 18 KOs) of Cuba and Richard Torrez Jr. (14-0, 12 KOs) of Tulare, California, has been rescheduled for this event.

The two fighters were originally set to meet in an IBF heavyweight title eliminator on the undercard of Fundora vs Thurman last month, but the contest fell through, reportedly due to Sanchez’s knee issue.

Olympic silver medallist Torrez puts his WBC Americas and WBO NABO titles on the line.

Additionally, Basem Mamdouh (10-2, 4 KOs) of Egypt takes on Jamar Talley (6-0, 5 KOs) of Camden, New Jersey, at cruiserweight.

Plus, Egypt’s Mohamed Mabrouk Yehya and Omar Hikal make their pro debuts against Michael Kalyalya (3-4-1, 1 KO) of Tanzania and Ali Sserunkuma (2-3-1) of Uganda, respectively.

In the main event, three-time, two-division undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs) of Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine faces former GLORY kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven (1-0, 1 KO) of the Netherlands.

Current Usyk vs Rico lineup

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven

Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Alem Begic

Jack Catterall vs. Shakhram Giyasov

Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Frank Sanchez

Mizuki Hiruta vs. Mai Soliman

Basem Mamdouh vs. Jamar Talley

Mahmoud Mobark vs. Michael Kalyalya

Omar Hikal vs. Ali Sserunkuma