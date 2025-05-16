Photos: Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda kickoff press conference face-off

Shakur Stevenson and William Zepeda previewed their bout and went face-to-face at a launch press conference ahead of their bout. The pair battle it out at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Corona, New York on July 12.

Unbeaten Stevenson (23-0, 11 KOs) of Newark, NJ, puts his WBC lightweight title on the line, making the third defense of his belt. The 27-year-old southpaw promised a “best version” of himself on fight night. The Houston, Texas-based champion also said he was focused on the task at hand, although also eyeing a potential showdown with Gervonta “Tank” Davis.

“He’s [Zepeda] coming in here to throw as many punches as possible, overwhelm me, and try to bully me. I’m not going to let that happen,” Shakur Stevenson said from the Palladium Times Square in New York City on Thursday. “I don’t believe in all the bull*** he’s talking about. I’m going to go out there and do what I do best – win. In spectacular fashion. I’ll come out there to whoop his a**.”

“I’m coming there to put on a performance. I’m not focused on standing there and fighting, I’m not focused on boxing. I’m coming in there to put on the best performance of my career. On July 12, Zepeda is going to remember my name.”

“I’m going to train my a** off. Come July 12, he’ll have the best version of Shakur Stevenson in front of him. He will see something different that he hasn’t seen before. If he thought I was a skilled fighter before, wait until he sees the best version of myself on fight night. He has no chance.”

Shakur Stevenson during the press conference at the Palladium Times Square in New York City, May 15, 2025, ahead of his bout against William Zepeda | Golden Boy Promotions

‘If I don’t get past Zepeda, then there is no Tank fight’

“It’s cool, but I don’t get too caught up in that,” Stevenson commented on being compared to the boxing greats. “I don’t want to get trapped where I’m thinking so highly of myself, and I’m not thinking of the fight.”

“Know that I’m not sleeping on William Zepeda. I understand that this is a fighter who has been waiting for this opportunity his entire life. I’ve known Zepeda since I was 16, and he was focused then. I understand this is his moment too, so at the end of the day, I have to lock in. I’m going to step on him, and that’s what I’m coming to do.”

“Right now, all that’s on my mind is July 12. Of course, I want the ‘Tank’ fight. I’ve been saying it for years. Truthfully, if I don’t get past Zepeda, then there is no ‘Tank’ fight. Zepeda is first, and I’m going to stand on business.”

William Zepeda during the press conference at the Palladium Times Square in New York City, May 15, 2025, ahead of his bout against Shakur Stevenson | Golden Boy Promotions

‘Shakur says he’s going to stand & fight – let’s stand & fight’

Mexico’s undefeated interim WBC 135-pound champion Zepeda (33-0, 27 KOs) looks to claim the full strap. The 28-year-old southpaw from San Mateo Atenco, México said he was preparing for the “biggest fight” of his life and had both plan A and plan B.

“It’s an honor to be here. This is the fruit of 16 years of labor,” William Zepeda said. “This is the opportunity of my life, and I believe on July 12, everyone is going to know who William ‘El Camarón’ Zepeda is.”

“I know that I have to prepare one million percent for this fight. It’s the biggest fight of my career, the biggest fight of my life, and like I’ve told my team, I can’t leave this in the judges’ hands. I have to come out here and give everything I have in my heart and stop this fight.”

“I don’t care what Eddie [Hearn] says. I’m preparing really well. I’m fully aware of Shakur’s skill set, and I am doing what needs to be done to win on July 12. Shakur says he’s going to stand and fight – let’s stand and fight.”

“I know that Shakur is a great fighter, and I understand the opposition in front of us, but I am training for that. I have a plan A and plan B. A lot of fighters I’ve fought think I’m a guy who just throws punches – until they’re in the ring with me.”

“I’ve always been a fighter known to be very disciplined, very focused. This is no exception. This is the biggest fight of my life and the greatest opportunity I have. I want to be known as a Mexican legend – but not just a Mexican legend, a legend in the sport of boxing. I look at this fight like a movie, like Meldrick Taylor versus [Julio César] Chavez, and I want that type of fight. I want to give the fans what they want.”

Shakur Stevenson and William Zepeda come face-to-face during the press conference at the Palladium Times Square in New York City, May 15, 2025, ahead of their bout | Golden Boy Promotions

Shakur Stevenson and William Zepeda come face-to-face during the press conference at the Palladium Times Square in New York City, May 15, 2025, ahead of their bout | Golden Boy Promotions

Shakur Stevenson and William Zepeda come face-to-face during the press conference at the Palladium Times Square in New York City, May 15, 2025, ahead of their bout | Golden Boy Promotions

Shakur Stevenson and William Zepeda come face-to-face during the press conference at the Palladium Times Square in New York City, May 15, 2025, ahead of their bout | Golden Boy Promotions

The press conference also featured co-main event fighters Edgar Berlanga (23-1, 18 KOs) of Brooklyn and Hamzah Sheeraz (21-0-1, 17 KOs) of the UK. The pair square off in a WBC super middleweight title eliminator.

Edgar Berlanga during the press conference at the Palladium Times Square in New York City, May 15, 2025, ahead of his bout against Hamzah Sheeraz | Golden Boy Promotions

Hamzah Sheeraz during the press conference at the Palladium Times Square in New York City, May 15, 2025, ahead of his bout against Edgar Berlanga | Golden Boy Promotions

Edgar Berlanga and Hamzah Sheeraz come face-to-face during the press conference at the Palladium Times Square in New York City, May 15, 2025, ahead of their bout | Golden Boy Promotions

Edgar Berlanga and Hamzah Sheeraz come face-to-face during the press conference at the Palladium Times Square in New York City, May 15, 2025, ahead of their bout | Golden Boy Promotions

Edgar Berlanga and Hamzah Sheeraz during the press conference at the Palladium Times Square in New York City, May 15, 2025, ahead of their bout | Golden Boy Promotions

Edgar Berlanga and Hamzah Sheeraz during the press conference at the Palladium Times Square in New York City, May 15, 2025, ahead of their bout | Golden Boy Promotions

Among the bouts featured on the Stevenson vs Zepeda undercard, Alberto Puello (24-0, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic defends his WBC super lightweight title against former IBF 140-pound champion Subriel Matias (22-2, 22 KOs) of Puerto Rico. Plus, former two-division champion David Morrell (11-1, 9 KOs) of Cuba and Imam Khataev (10-0, 9 KOs) clash at light heavyweight.