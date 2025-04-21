Edgar Berlanga vs Hamzah Sheeraz set as Stevenson-Zepeda co-feature in NYC

The bout between Edgar Berlanga and Hamzah Sheeraz is reportedly set as the co-feature to Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda on July 12 in New York. The contest is expected to serve as an eliminator for the WBC super middleweight title. The venue accommodating the event is yet to be determined.

Former title challenger Berlanga (23-1, 18 KOs) aims for his second straight victory since dropping a unanimous decision to Canelo Alvarez last September. The 27-year-old Puerto Rican returned to winning ways in March on the Williams vs Volny undercard, stopping Jonathan Gonzalez Ortiz in the first round.

Former title challenger Sheeraz (21-0-1, 17 KOs) of the UK challenged Carlos Adames for his WBC middleweight title in February in a bout that ended in a split draw. The unbeaten 25-year-old makes his super middleweight debut.

The Edgar Berlanga vs Hamzah Sheeraz bout was reported by The Ring.

The event is also expected to feature a championship bout between current WBC super lightweight champion Alberto Puello (24-0, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic and former IBF 140-pound titleholder Subriel Matias (22-2, 22 KOs) of Puerto Rico. Plus, former two-weight champion David Morrell (11-1, 9 KOs) of Cuba is expected to face Imam Khataev (10-0, 9 KOs) at light heavyweight.

Highlighting the card, Newark’s Shakur Stevenson (23-0, 11 KOs) defends his WBC lightweight title against unbeaten interim titleholder William Zepeda (33-0, 27 KOs) of Mexico.