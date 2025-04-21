Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Edgar Berlanga vs Hamzah Sheeraz set as Stevenson-Zepeda co-feature in NYC

Berlanga returned from defeat against Canelo with a KO against Jonathan Gonzalez Ortiz in March, while Sheeraz fought Carlos Adames to a draw in February

BoxingNewsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Referee Chris Young raises Edgar Berlanga's hand in victory over Jonathan Gonzalez Ortiz
Referee Chris Young raises Edgar Berlanga's hand in victory over Jonathan Gonzalez Ortiz at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, March 15, 2025 | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

The bout between Edgar Berlanga and Hamzah Sheeraz is reportedly set as the co-feature to Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda on July 12 in New York. The contest is expected to serve as an eliminator for the WBC super middleweight title. The venue accommodating the event is yet to be determined.

Former title challenger Berlanga (23-1, 18 KOs) aims for his second straight victory since dropping a unanimous decision to Canelo Alvarez last September. The 27-year-old Puerto Rican returned to winning ways in March on the Williams vs Volny undercard, stopping Jonathan Gonzalez Ortiz in the first round.

Former title challenger Sheeraz (21-0-1, 17 KOs) of the UK challenged Carlos Adames for his WBC middleweight title in February in a bout that ended in a split draw. The unbeaten 25-year-old makes his super middleweight debut.

The Edgar Berlanga vs Hamzah Sheeraz bout was reported by The Ring.

The event is also expected to feature a championship bout between current WBC super lightweight champion Alberto Puello (24-0, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic and former IBF 140-pound titleholder Subriel Matias (22-2, 22 KOs) of Puerto Rico. Plus, former two-weight champion David Morrell (11-1, 9 KOs) of Cuba is expected to face Imam Khataev (10-0, 9 KOs) at light heavyweight.

Highlighting the card, Newark’s Shakur Stevenson (23-0, 11 KOs) defends his WBC lightweight title against unbeaten interim titleholder William Zepeda (33-0, 27 KOs) of Mexico.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.