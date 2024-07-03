Photos: Shakur Stevenson vs Artem Harutyunyan primed for world title fight

World champion Shakur Stevenson and challenger Artem Harutyunyan previewed their bout and went face to face at the pre-fight press conference. The pair battles it out in the main event live on ESPN from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on July 6.

Newark’s three-division world champion Stevenson (21-0, 10 KOs) brings to the ring his WBC lightweight belt. Armenian-German contender Harutyunyan (12-1, 7 KOs) fights for his first major title.

“This place is very special,” Shakur Stevenson said. “I appreciate my fans. I appreciate everybody that comes out to support in Newark. And we’re going to put on a show.”

“I really want to talk about him. I’m not falling for that. You’re trying to act real humble and butter me up and act like you’re not really coming here to win. No, you’re coming here to win, bro. I already know. He doesn’t sound as confident as I thought he would sound. Hopefully, he’s coming to fight.”

“I’m going to take him to a level he’s never been on. I’m just going to be myself. I’m going to come out and show my talent and show my levels. I think I’m one of the best in the sport of boxing at hit and don’t get hit. There’s a certain way of doing that, and I want to show the fans that all that moving around is something I don’t really have to do. I can sit in the pocket and beat you up, too.”

Shakur Stevenson and Artem Harutyunyan | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Artem Harutyunyan said: “I was born in Armenia, and I grew up in Germany. I’ve come all the way here to fight Shakur Stevenson in his hometown. It’s a big opportunity for me. I will do my best and give a great fight.”

“I came to Las Vegas last year. I was fighting Frank Martin. It was a great fight. I know Frank Martin knows he lost the fight. I told everybody that I would be back in the States. And now it’s happened. I’m back here.”

“It’s a great opportunity. I had a great training camp, and I’m well prepared. I’m ready for this fight. I know Shakur Stevenson is a good fighter. He is a world champion. We both fought at the Olympic games. He is a silver medalist, and I’m a bronze medalist. Now we’re fighting for the world championship.”

Stevenson vs Harutyunyan undercard

The 12-round co-main event features WBC super featherweight champion O’Shaquie Foster of Orange, Texas up against Robson Conceicao of Brazil. Foster (22-2, 12 KOs) defends his title for the third title. Conceicao (18-2-1, 9 KOs) makes his fourth attempt to become champion.

“I just need to go in there and be me. That’s the biggest thing,” O’Shaquie Foster said. “I’m fully healthy. So, everyone is going to see a different fighter than what they saw the last time I came out.”

“I couldn’t do what I wanted in that fight [against Abraham Nova]. I couldn’t move my feet like I wanted. But, no excuses. I’m going to go out and show the world that I’m levels above this guy.”

“I’ve had a long amateur career, so I’ve seen his style several times. We had great sparring partners that mimicked him. I’ve always been proud of my defense, so we’ll figure it out when we get in there.”

O’Shaquie Foster | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Robson Conceicao said: “Things in my career weren’t necessarily easy. As an amateur, I had three opportunities to become a gold medalist. I see a similar path as a professional. And on Saturday, I’m going to be ready.”

“I don’t look at these challenges as pressure. I look at them as motivation. So, I’m motivated, and I’m looking forward to this fight on Saturday. I’ll be the new world champion. No pressure. Just motivation.”

Also on the card, Keyshawn Davis (10-0, 7 KOs, 1 NC) of Norfolk, Virginia goes up against Miguel Madueno (21-2, 28 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

“It’s always special sharing a card with my brother Shakur,” Keyshawn Davis said. “We’ve been doing this since we were kids. We’ve been talking about this since we were amateurs. Brick City loves me. It’s my third time coming here, so I expect the fans to embrace me again as I make that ring entrance.”

“I just need to do the same thing I’ve been doing. I just need to go out there, have fun and perform. He has a style that I’ve seen so many times, especially in the amateurs. When you travel overseas, you fight a lot of guys like that. Now that we are going 10 rounds, I can take my time and dissect this kid. I’m going to go in there and have fun and do what I do.”

Keyshawn Davis and Miguel Madueno | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Miguel Maduemo said: “This is a good opportunity. It’s an opportunity to show what we are made of. We’ve had some setbacks. But we’re ready to get back on track. And what better than facing a name like Keyshawn.”

“I’m going to walk away with my hand raised. We’ll be looking for the knockout. He is a great fighter. We’ve been watching and analyzing him. He’s spectacular. But on July 6, we’ll walk away victorious.”

Plus, Abdullah Mason (13-0, 11 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio fights Puerto Rico’s Luis Lebron (20-5-1, 13 KOs). The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at lightweight.

“My opponent has as many knockouts as I have fights,” Abdullah Mason said. “So, we’re ready for whatever he brings. He’s coming to win. He’s going to let his hands go. But we’re going to do our job like always.”

“We’ve just been focused. Training in the gym prepares you to be under those lights. So, we’ve been preparing. Every time we step in the ring, we’re preparing to step under those lights.”

Abdullah Mason | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Among the Stevenson vs Harutyunyan prelims, William Foster III faces Eridson Garcia atsuper featherweight, Kelvin Davis takes on Kevin Johnson at welterweight and Keith Colon meets Hunter Turbyfill at featherweight. Kicking off the action, Ali Feliz and Robinson Perez clash at heavyweight.