O’Shaquie Foster vs Robson Conceicao co-feature to Stevenson-Harutyunyan

O’Shaquie Foster is back in the ring on Saturday, July 6 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, when he takes on Robson Conceicao. The Houston-based world champion defends his WBC super featherweight title against three-time title challenger of Brazil. The pair squares off in the co-feature on the ESPN-televised card topped by Shakur Stevenson vs Artem Harutyunyan.

Foster (22-2, 12 KOs) is coming off the win by split decision against Abraham Nova in February, which marked his second successful title defense. Last October, the 30-year-old retained his belt via 12th round stoppage against Eduardo Hernandez. The Orange, Texas native claimed the vacant title by unanimous decision against Rey Vargas last February.

“I’m excited to be back for my third title defense,” O’Shaquie Foster said. “Conceicao is a great opponent who has been in the ring with a lot of top fighters, but come July 6, we will be ready. I will keep proving that I’m one of the best fighters in the world.”

Conceicao (18-2-1, 9 KOs) also fights for the second time this year, following his win via seventh-round TKO against Jose Ivan Guardado Ortiz in April. In his previous attempt to land a world title last November, the 35-year-old challenged Emanuel Navarrete for his WBO super featherweight title in a bout that ended in a majority draw. Earlier in his career, Brazil’s two-time Olympic gold medaliast fought Stevenson for the vacant unified WBC and WBO 130-pound belts, and Oscar Valdez for his WBC super featherweight strap, dropping a unanimous decision on both occasions.

“I’m really looking forward to this fight against O’Shaquie Foster,” Robson Conceicao said. “This title is something I’ve been aiming for a long time, and I’m not going to let this opportunity slip away. I can guarantee that I’ll give my best; I’ll leave everything in the ring. Blood, sweat, and dedication-everything will be invested in this title bout. I’m ready to face any challenge that comes my way. Let’s go all in towards victory! Brazil!”

In the main event, Newark’s undefeated three-division world champion Shakur Stevenson (21-0, 10 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBC 135-pound title against Armenian-born German contender Artem Harutyunyan (12-1, 7 KOs). Kicking off the main card, unbeaten lightweight Keyshawn Davis (10-0, 7 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia goes up against Mexico’s Miguel Madueno (21-2, 28 KOs).