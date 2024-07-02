Subscribe
Abdullah Mason vs Luis Lebron kicks off Stevenson-Harutyunyan telecast

Abdullah Mason faces Luis Lebron live on ESPN from Newark, New Jersey

By Parviz Iskenderov
Abdullah Mason faces Luis Lebron in Newark, New Jersey
Abdullah Mason faces Luis Lebron at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, USA on July 6, 2024 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Abdullah Mason faces Luis Lebron on Saturday, July 6 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The pair squares off in the scheduled for eight rounds bout at lightweight. The contest is set to kick off the main card ESPN-telecast topped by Shakur Stevenson vs Artem Harutyunyan.

Unbeaten Abdullah Mason (13-0, 11 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio goes through the ropes for the third time in 2024, winning first two fights inside the distance. The Cleveland-based 20-year-old southpaw stopped Ronal Ron in the fourth round in April and Benjamin Gurment in the second round in February.

Riding a two-fight winning streak, Luis Lebron (20-5-1, 13 KOs) makes his second ring appearance for the year. The 31-year-old Puerto Rican TKO’d Giovanni Gutierrez in the second round last time out in February. Last October, her eliminated Luis Valentin Portalatin in the third round.

In the main event, Newark’s three-division world champion Shakur Stevenson defends his WBC lightweight title against Armenian-German contender Artem Harutyunyan. In the co-main event, WBC super featherweight champion O’Shaquie Foster of Orange, Texas defends his title against three-time title challenger Robson Conceicao of Brazil. Also on the card, Keyshawn Davis of Norfolk, Virginia and Miguel Madueno of Mexico battle it out at lightweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

