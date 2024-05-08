Keyshawn Davis vs Miguel Madueno lands on Stevenson-Harutyunyan undercard

Keyshawn Davis makes his second ring appearance for the year on July 6 against Miguel Madueno at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The pair battles it out on the ESPN-televised card headlined by Shakur Stevenson vs Artem Harutyunyan. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

Unbeaten Davis (10-0, 7 KOs, 1 NC) targets his second straight victory. The 25-year-old native of Norfolk, Virginia last fought in February in Las Vegas, where he stopped former world champion Jose Pedraza in the sixth round.

Mexico’s Madueno (21-2, 28 KOs) also looks for his second win in a row. The Orange, California-based 25-year-old took a split decision against Justin Pauldo in February in Plant City, Florida.

“Madueno is a tough fighter with more than 30 pro fights, and I have a lot of respect for what he brings to the table,” Keyshawn Davis said. “I love fighting in Newark. The fans there are special, and I am going to feed off their energy and put on a show.”

Among the Stevenson vs Harutyunyan prelims on ESPN+, Cleveland-based southpaw Abdullah Mason (13-0, 11 KOs) makes his third ring appearance for the year against Puerto Rican Luis Lebron (20-5-1, 13 KOs). The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at lightweight. 20-year-old Mason of Bedford, Ohio stopped Ronal Ron in the fourth round in April, following the second-round KO against Benjamin Gurment in February. 31-year-old Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico native Lebron won his previous bout in February via second-round TKO against Giovanni Gutierrez. Last October, he stopped Luis Valentin Portalatin in the third round.

Also confirmed for the event an eight round heavyweight bout between Damian Knyba (13-0, 7 KOs) of Poland and Richard Lartey (16-6, 13 KOs) of Ghana. 28-year-old Knyba won two fights in 2023 by unanimous decision against Michael Polite Coffie and Helaman Olguin. 32-year-old Lartey stopped Andrzej Wawrzyk in the fourth round in April, following the first round TKO against Ibrahim Labaran last September.

Other bouts featured on the undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.

In the main event, undefeated local favorite Shakur Stevenson (21-0, 10 KOs) defends his WBC lightweight title against once-beaten Artem Harutyunyan (12-1, 7 KOs) of Germany by way of Armenia. In the co-main event, O’Shaquie Foster (22-2, 12 KOs) of Orange, Texas defends his WBC super featherweight title against Robson Conceicao (18-2-1, 9 KOs) of Brazil.