Photos: Shakur bests Artem to retain title, Conceicao dethrones Foster & more

Shakur Stevenson came out victorious over Artem Harutyunyan on July 6 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Battling it out in the main event live on ESPN, the local favorite defeated the Armenian-German challenger by unanimous decision. The scores were 119-109, 118-110 and 116-112.

With the victory, three-division world champion Shakur Stevenson (22-0, 10 KOs) made the first successful defense of his WBC lightweight title. Olympic bronze medalist Harutyunyan (12-2, 7 KOs) didn’t succeed in his first attempt to earn one of four major belts.

In the co-main event, Robson Conceicao (19-2-1, 9 KOs) took a controversial split decision against O’Shaquie Foster (22-3, 12 KOs) to become a new WBC super featherweight champion. After 12 rounds, the scores were 116-112, 112-116, 115-113.

Olympic gold medalist of Brazil, Conceicao became world champion on his fourth attempt. Foster of Orange, Texas, who didn’t agree with the decision, lost the title in his third defense.

Among other Stevenson vs Harutyunyan results, Keyshawn Davis (11-0, 7 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia defeated Mexico’s Miguel Madueno (31-3, 28 KOs) by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds at lightweight, all three judges scored the fight 99-91. With the victory, the Olympic silver medalist retained his IBF USA, WBC USA and WBO Intercontinental belts.

Abdullah Mason (14-0, 12 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio came out on top with TKO against Puerto Rico’s Luis Lebron (20-6-1, 13 KOs) at lightweight. The scheduled for eight rounds bout ended at 1 minute and 18 seconds into the third round.

Among the prelims, Eridson Garcia (19-1, 12 KOs) of the Dominican Republic defeated William Foster III (17-2, 11 KOs) of New Haven, Connecticut by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds at junior lightweight, the scores were 98-92, 99-91 and 98-92.

Newark’s featherweight Keith Colon (1-0, 1 KO) successfully debuted in the ring as a pro with TKO against Hunter Turbyfill (4-2, 1 KO) of Memphis, Tennessee. The official time was 2:03 into the second round.

Kelvin Davis (13-0, 7 KOs) of Long Island, New York remained unbeaten taking a majority decision against Kevin Johnson (12-4, 8 KOs) of Detroit, Michigan. After eight rounds at junior welterweight the scores were 76-76, 78-74 and 78-74.

Kicking off the action, Ali Feliz (3-0, 2 KOs) of Danbury, Connecticut earned a unanimous decision against Robinson Perez (2-1) of Southbridge, Massachusetts. After four rounds at heavyweight all three scores were 40-36.