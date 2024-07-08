Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Photos: Shakur bests Artem to retain title, Conceicao dethrones Foster & more

Shakur Stevenson scores UD against Artem Harutyunyan, Robson Conceicao takes split decision against O'Shaquie Foster

BoxingNewsPhotos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Shakur Stevenson defeats Artem Harutyunyan to retain title
Shakur Stevenson victorious over Artem Harutyunyan at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, USA on July 6, 2024 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Follow us

Shakur Stevenson came out victorious over Artem Harutyunyan on July 6 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Battling it out in the main event live on ESPN, the local favorite defeated the Armenian-German challenger by unanimous decision. The scores were 119-109, 118-110 and 116-112.

With the victory, three-division world champion Shakur Stevenson (22-0, 10 KOs) made the first successful defense of his WBC lightweight title. Olympic bronze medalist Harutyunyan (12-2, 7 KOs) didn’t succeed in his first attempt to earn one of four major belts.

In the co-main event, Robson Conceicao (19-2-1, 9 KOs) took a controversial split decision against O’Shaquie Foster (22-3, 12 KOs) to become a new WBC super featherweight champion. After 12 rounds, the scores were 116-112, 112-116, 115-113.

Olympic gold medalist of Brazil, Conceicao became world champion on his fourth attempt. Foster of Orange, Texas, who didn’t agree with the decision, lost the title in his third defense.

Among other Stevenson vs Harutyunyan results, Keyshawn Davis (11-0, 7 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia defeated Mexico’s Miguel Madueno (31-3, 28 KOs) by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds at lightweight, all three judges scored the fight 99-91. With the victory, the Olympic silver medalist retained his IBF USA, WBC USA and WBO Intercontinental belts.

Abdullah Mason (14-0, 12 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio came out on top with TKO against Puerto Rico’s Luis Lebron (20-6-1, 13 KOs) at lightweight. The scheduled for eight rounds bout ended at 1 minute and 18 seconds into the third round.

Shakur Stevenson vs Artem Harutyunyan
Shakur Stevenson vs Artem Harutyunyan | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Shakur Stevenson vs Artem Harutyunyan
Shakur Stevenson vs Artem Harutyunyan | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Robson Conceicao vs O'Shaquie Foster
Robson Conceicao vs O’Shaquie Foster | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Robson Conceicao
Robson Conceicao | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Keyshawn Davis vs Miguel Madueno
Keyshawn Davis vs Miguel Madueno | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Keyshawn Davis
Keyshawn Davis | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Abdullah Mason vs Luis Lebron
Abdullah Mason vs Luis Lebron | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Abdullah Mason
Abdullah Mason | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Eridson Garcia vs William Foster III
Eridson Garcia vs William Foster III | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Eridson Garcia vs William Foster III
Eridson Garcia vs William Foster III | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Keith Colon vs Hunter Turbyfill
Keith Colon vs Hunter Turbyfill | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Keith Colon
Keith Colon | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Kelvin Davis vs Kevin Johnson
Kelvin Davis vs Kevin Johnson | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Kelvin Davis vs Kevin Johnson
Kelvin Davis vs Kevin Johnson | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Ali Feliz
Ali Feliz | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Ali Feliz vs Robinson Perez
Ali Feliz vs Robinson Perez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Among the prelims, Eridson Garcia (19-1, 12 KOs) of the Dominican Republic defeated William Foster III (17-2, 11 KOs) of New Haven, Connecticut by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds at junior lightweight, the scores were 98-92, 99-91 and 98-92.

Newark’s featherweight Keith Colon (1-0, 1 KO) successfully debuted in the ring as a pro with TKO against Hunter Turbyfill (4-2, 1 KO) of Memphis, Tennessee. The official time was 2:03 into the second round.

Kelvin Davis (13-0, 7 KOs) of Long Island, New York remained unbeaten taking a majority decision against Kevin Johnson (12-4, 8 KOs) of Detroit, Michigan. After eight rounds at junior welterweight the scores were 76-76, 78-74 and 78-74.

Kicking off the action, Ali Feliz (3-0, 2 KOs) of Danbury, Connecticut earned a unanimous decision against Robinson Perez (2-1) of Southbridge, Massachusetts. After four rounds at heavyweight all three scores were 40-36.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ESPN PlusESPN PlusESPN Plus
Vivid SeatsVivid SeatsVivid Seats
DAZNDAZNDAZN
TicketmasterTicketmasterTicketmaster
PrimePrimePrime

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.