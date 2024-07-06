Subscribe
Stevenson vs Harutyunyan results, live stream, main card, prelims

Shakur Stevenson vs Artem Harutyunyan live results from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ

By Parviz Iskenderov
Shakur Stevenson faces Artem Harutyunyan live from Newark, New Jersey
Shakur Stevenson and Artem Harutyunyan go face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, USA on July 6, 2024 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Shakur Stevenson (21-0, 10 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBC lightweight title against Artem Harutyunyan (12-1, 7 KOs) live from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on July 6. The contest features the local three-division world champion up against the Armenian-German contender. The world championship main event bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The 12-round co-main event pits WBC super featherweight champion O’Shaquie Foster (22-2, 12 KOs) of Orange, Texas against Robson Conceicao (18-2-1, 9 KOs) of Brazil. Foster makes the third defense of his title. Olympic gold medalist Conceicao makes his fourth attempt to become champion.

Among Stevenson vs Harutyunyan undercard bouts, Keyshawn Davis (10-0, 7 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia takes on Miguel Madueno (21-2, 28 KOs) of Mexico. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

Plus, Abdullah Mason (13-0, 11 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio faces Luis Lebron (20-5-1, 13 KOs) of Puerto Rico. The matchup is scheduled for eight rounds at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Shakur Stevenson vs Artem Harutyunyan live stream

Shakur Stevenson vs Artem Harutyunyan airs live on ESPN and ESPN+. The start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Saturday, July 6 at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT. The prelims begin at 6:10 pm ET / 3:10 pm PT.

Boxing fans in other countries can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Stevenson vs Harutyunyan from practically anywhere. Date and time vary by location.

Shakur Stevenson vs Artem Harutyunyan results

Main card

  • Shakur Stevenson vs. Artem Harutyunyan
  • O’Shaquie Foster vs. Robson Conceicao
  • Keyshawn Davis vs. Miguel Madueno
  • Abdullah Mason vs. Luis Lebron

Prelims

  • William Foster III vs. Eridson Garcia
  • Keith Colon vs. Hunter Turbyfill
  • Kelvin Davis vs. Kevin Johnson
  • Ali Feliz vs. Robinson Perez
