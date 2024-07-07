Video: Robson Conceicao takes title by decision against O’Shaquie Foster

Robson Conceicao became a world champion on his fourth attempt taking the win against O’Shaquie Foster on Saturday, July 6. The pair went head to head in the co-feature to Shakur Stevenson vs Artem Harutyunyan live on ESPN from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Conceicao claimed the WBC super featherweight title against Foster via a controversial split decision. After 12 rounds, one judge scored the fight 116-112 in favor of the defending champion, while two other judges have 116-112 and 115-113 for the challenger.

In addition to the belt, Robson Conceicao, who was cut over his right eye, improved to 19-2-1, 9 KOs. The 35-year-old Brazilian said he was confident in his victory and happy to fulfil a promise of becoming a world champion he gave to his family. Earlier in his career, Olympic gold medalist unsuccessfully challenged Emanuel Navarrete, Shakur Stevenson and Oscar Valdez.

“This is for my daughter, Conceicao said. “I promised this to my daughter, and I was able to fulfill that promise. I’m the champion of the world.”

O’Shaquie Foster didn’t succeed in the his third championship defense and dropped to 22-3, 12 KOs. The 30-year-old native of Orange, Texas didn’t agree with the decision and called for a rematch.

“I don’t know, man,” Foster said. “I thought it was easy. I thought it was an easy fight. I didn’t get touched except with a headbutt. I don’t know, man. I’ll be back. But I want the rematch. They stole this from me. They stole this fight from me. I just wanted to show the world I could bang it out, and if I want to, I don’t have to get touched. I guess it wasn’t good enough for the judges.”

