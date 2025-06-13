Photos: Richardson Hitchins vs George Kambosos Jr on weight for 140-pound title

Richardson Hitchins and George Kambosos Jr successfully made weight for their 140-pound world championship showdown. The pair battle it out in the main event at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 14.

Hitchins (19-0, 7 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY weighed in at 140 lbs for the first defense of his IBF title, which he claimed against Liam Paro last December. Australia’s former unified 135-pound champion Kambosos Jr (22-3, 10 KOs) showed 139.4 lbs for his first attempt to win a title in his second weight class.

Andy Cruz (5-0, 2 KOs) of Cuba and Hironori Mishiro (17-1-1, 6 KOs) of Japan also made it official for their IBF 135-pound title eliminator that serves as the co-feature. The fighters tipped the scales at 135 lbs and 134.6 lbs, respectively.

Teremoana Jnr (7-0, 7 KOs) of Australia came in at 265.6 lbs for his undercard bout against Aleem Whitfield (9-0, 6 KOs) of Geneva, NY, who was 246.2 lbs. New York’s Pablo Valdez (9-0, 8 KOs) and Cesar Diaz (9-1, 4 KOs) of Peru were 152.4 lbs and 152.2 lbs, respectively.

Plus, Zaquin Moses (3-0, 2 KOs) of Newark, NJ registered 129.2 lbs for his bout against Carl Rogers (3-2) of Columbia, MO, who was 129.6 lbs.

Richardson Hitchins during the weigh-in on June 13, 2025, ahead of his bout against George Kambosos Jr at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY | Geoffrey Knott/Matchroom Boxing

George Kambosos Jr during the weigh-in on June 13, 2025, ahead of his bout against Richardson Hitchins at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY | Geoffrey Knott/Matchroom Boxing

Richardson Hitchins and George Kambosos Jr during the weigh-in on June 13, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY | Geoffrey Knott/Matchroom Boxing

Andy Cruz and Hironori Mishiro during the weigh-in on June 13, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY | Geoffrey Knott/Matchroom Boxing

Teremoana Jnr and Aleem Whitfield during the weigh-in on June 13, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY | Geoffrey Knott/Matchroom Boxing

Pablo Valdez during the weigh-in on June 13, 2025, ahead of his bout against Cesar Diaz at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY | Geoffrey Knott/Matchroom Boxing

Zaquin Moses and Carl Rogers during the weigh-in on June 13, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY | Geoffrey Knott/Matchroom Boxing

Nishant Dev and Josue Silva during the weigh-in on June 13, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY | Geoffrey Knott/Matchroom Boxing

Adam Maca and Rafael Castillo during the weigh-in on June 13, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY | Geoffrey Knott/Matchroom Boxing

Main Card

Richardson Hitchins (140 lbs) vs. George Kambosos Jr (139.4 lbs) – Hitchins’ IBF super lightweight title

Andy Cruz (135 lbs) vs. Hironori Mishiro (134.6 lbs) – IBF lightweight title eliminator

Teremoana Teremoana (265.6 lbs) vs. Aleem Whitfield (246.2 lbs)

Pablo Valdez (152.4 lbs) vs. Cesar Diaz (152.2 lbs)

Zaquin Moses (129.2 lbs) vs. Carl Rogers (129.6 lbs)

