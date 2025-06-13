Photos: Richardson Hitchins vs George Kambosos Jr on weight for 140-pound title

Richardson Hitchins and George Kambosos Jr successfully made weight for their 140-pound world championship showdown. The pair battle it out in the main event at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 14.
Hitchins (19-0, 7 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY weighed in at 140 lbs for the first defense of his IBF title, which he claimed against Liam Paro last December. Australia’s former unified 135-pound champion Kambosos Jr (22-3, 10 KOs) showed 139.4 lbs for his first attempt to win a title in his second weight class.
Andy Cruz (5-0, 2 KOs) of Cuba and Hironori Mishiro (17-1-1, 6 KOs) of Japan also made it official for their IBF 135-pound title eliminator that serves as the co-feature. The fighters tipped the scales at 135 lbs and 134.6 lbs, respectively.
Teremoana Jnr (7-0, 7 KOs) of Australia came in at 265.6 lbs for his undercard bout against Aleem Whitfield (9-0, 6 KOs) of Geneva, NY, who was 246.2 lbs. New York’s Pablo Valdez (9-0, 8 KOs) and Cesar Diaz (9-1, 4 KOs) of Peru were 152.4 lbs and 152.2 lbs, respectively.
Plus, Zaquin Moses (3-0, 2 KOs) of Newark, NJ registered 129.2 lbs for his bout against Carl Rogers (3-2) of Columbia, MO, who was 129.6 lbs.
Check out the current Hitchins vs Kambosos lineup and weights below.
The Hitchins vs Kambosos weights are as follows:
Main Card
- Richardson Hitchins (140 lbs) vs. George Kambosos Jr (139.4 lbs) – Hitchins’ IBF super lightweight title
- Andy Cruz (135 lbs) vs. Hironori Mishiro (134.6 lbs) – IBF lightweight title eliminator
- Teremoana Teremoana (265.6 lbs) vs. Aleem Whitfield (246.2 lbs)
- Pablo Valdez (152.4 lbs) vs. Cesar Diaz (152.2 lbs)
- Zaquin Moses (129.2 lbs) vs. Carl Rogers (129.6 lbs)
Prelims
- Nishant Dev (154.4 lbs) vs. Josue Silva (155.2 lbs)
- Adam Maca (119.2 lbs) vs. Rafael Castillo (120 lbs)