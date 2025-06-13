Full fight video: Richardson Hitchins defeats Liam Paro to become new champion

Richardson Hitchins faces George Kambosos Jr on June 14 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. Stepping through the ropes for the second time in his career at the “World’s Most Famous Arena”, the Brooklyn native makes the first defense of his IBF super lightweight title.

Unbeaten Hitchins (19-0, 7 KOs) claimed the belt last December. Battling it out in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the 27-year-old challenged then-champion Liam Paro of Australia. The latter was making his first championship defense.

The scheduled 12-round contest went the full distance and ended in a split decision. Two judges scored the fight 116-112 in favor of Hitchins, while one judge scored it 117-111 for Paro.

Battling it out on Saturday at MSG, Richardson Hitchins defends his 140-pound strap against Australia’s former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr (22-3, 10 KOs). The 31-year-old Sydney native looks to pull off an upset and become champion in his second weight class.