Photos: Paul and Joshua preview fight at launch press conference

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua previewed their fight and faced off for the first time at a launch press conference. The Cleveland YouTuber turned pro boxer and the former two-time unified heavyweight champion from the UK square off in an eight-round heavyweight bout. The contest airs live on Netflix from Kaseya Center in Miami on December 19.

Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) was initially scheduled to face lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis in an exhibition match in November. After the event was canceled, the 28-year-old Cleveland native booked arguably the biggest fight of his career and remains confident in victory.

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“He [Anthony Joshua] is one of the best heavyweights ever,” Paul said from Kaseya Center on Friday. “But I believe that fighting a smaller man is oftentimes harder as a heavyweight, because of the speed difference and because of the foot speed, because of the angles, because of the head being off of the center. And so all of that power is great, and he’s knocked people out.

“I just have to avoid that one shot for eight rounds, and I believe that I can do that. So when I’m bouncing around the ring, jabbing, weaving, and doing all of these things, I know I can pick him apart and score points and make this a very, very big contest.

“People say, ‘Oh, I respect Jake Paul for getting in there.’ No, respect me because I’m about to win.”

Jake Paul during a launch press conference at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on November 21, 2025. Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images for Netflix

Jake Paul during a launch press conference at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on November 21, 2025. Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images for Netflix

Jake Paul during a launch press conference at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on November 21, 2025. Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images for Netflix

Jake Paul during a launch press conference at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on November 21, 2025. Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images for Netflix

‘There’s a few tricks I have up my sleeve to show Jake’

Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) returns to the ring after almost a year of absence following his knockout loss to Daniel Dubois last December. The 36-year-old said he was not underestimating his next opponent and added that he had a few tricks up his sleeve.

“He [Jake Paul] has been professional now, what, four years? Five, I do believe, right? Five years. So after three years, I was the underdog and no one believed in me – I came up fighting the best in the world. You can’t underestimate anyone,” Joshua said.

“I’m going to bring him to another school of boxing that I don’t think he’s been exposed to yet. So there’s a few tricks I have up my sleeve to show Jake on December 19th.”

Anthony Joshua during a launch press conference at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on November 21, 2025. Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images for Netflix

Anthony Joshua during a launch press conference at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on November 21, 2025. Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images for Netflix

Anthony Joshua during a launch press conference at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on November 21, 2025. Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images for Netflix

Anthony Joshua during a launch press conference at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on November 21, 2025. Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images for Netflix

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off during a launch press conference at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on November 21, 2025. Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images for Netflix

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off during a launch press conference at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on November 21, 2025. Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images for Netflix

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua during a launch press conference at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on November 21, 2025. Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images for Netflix

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua during a launch press conference at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on November 21, 2025. Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images for Netflix

Who is fighting on Paul vs Joshua undercard

Among the bouts featured on the Paul vs Joshua undercard, Alycia Baumgardner (16-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio, defends her unified IBF, WBA, and WBO super featherweight titles against Leila Beaudoin of Canada.

A cruiserweight bout pits Anderson Silva (3-2, 2 KOs) of Brazil against fellow former UFC champion Tyron Woodley (0-2) of Ferguson, Missouri.

Additionally, New Zealand-Australian Cherneka Johnson (18-2, 8 KOs) defends her undisputed super bantamweight title against Amanda Galle (12-0-1, 1 KO) of Canada.