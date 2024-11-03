Photos: O’Shaquie Foster reclaims title by decision against Robson Conceicao

O’Shaquie Foster took revenge on Robson Conceicao in the main event at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on November 2. In addition to the victory over his Brazilian rival, the native of Orange, Texas regained the WBC super featherweight title.

As well as their first fight in July, the rematch went the full distance. This time, Foster (23-3, 12 KOs) secured the win by split decision and became a two-time world champion. Conceicao (19-3-1, 9 KOs) failed his first defense and lost the title. The scores were 115-113, 115-113 and 113-115.

In the co-main event, unbeaten Raymond Muratalla (22-0, 17 KOs) of West Covina dropped and stropped Jesus “Ricky” Perez (25-6, 18 KOs) of Mexico. The lightweight bout ended at 1 minute and 24 seconds into the second round.

Among other Conceicao vs Foster 2 results, Bryce Mills (17-1, 6 KOs) of Syracuse, New York defeated Mike Ohan Jr (19-4, 9 KOs) of Holbrook, Massachusetts via RTD. The junior welterweight bout was halted after five rounds, as the latter’s corner called it a day.

As well, Puerto Rico’s former title challenger Abraham Nova (23-3-1, 16 KOs) and Humberto Galindo (14-3-3, 11 KOs) of West Covina fought to a split draw. After 10 rounds at super featherweight, the scores were 97-93, 94-96 and 95-95.

Robson Conceicao vs O’Shaquie Foster | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

O’Shaquie Foster vs Robson Conceicao | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

O’Shaquie Foster vs Robson Conceicao | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Raymond Muratalla vs Jesus Antonio Perez Campos | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Raymond Muratalla knocks down Jesus Antonio Perez Campos | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Raymond Muratalla | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Bryce Mills vs Mike Ohan Jr | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Bryce Mills | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Abraham Nova vs Humberto Galindo | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Abraham Nova vs Humberto Galindo | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Jahi Tucker vs Quilisto Madera | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Jahi Tucker | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Ali Feliz | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Ali Feliz vs Rashad Coulter | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Yan Santana vs Eduardo Baez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Damian Knyba knocks out Richard Lartey | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Plus, Jahi Tucker (13-1-1, 6 KOs) of Queens, NY TKO’d Stockton-based Quilisto Madera (14-6, 9 KOs) of Mount Vernon, WA in the eighth and final round at middleweight. Ali Feliz (4-0, 3 KOs) of Danbury, CT stopped Rashad Coulter (5-5, 3 KOs) of Newton, NC in the second round at heavyweight.

In addition, Dominican Yan Santana (13-0, 12 KOs) TKO’d Mexico’s Eduardo Baez (23-7-2, 9 KOs) in the fourth round at featherweight. Kicking off the action, Damian Knyba (14-0, 8 KOs) of Poland eliminated Richard Lartey Harrison (16-7, 13 KOs) of Ghana in the third round at heavyweight.