Conceicao vs Foster 2 results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Robson Conceicao (19-2-1, 9 KOs) faces O’Shaquie Foster (22-3, 12 KOs) in an immediate rematch at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY on November 2. Brazil’s WBC super featherweight champion makes the first defense of his belt. The former champion of Orange, TX looks to avenge the defeat in July and reclaim the title. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The co-main event pits unbeaten Raymond Muratalla (21-0, 16 KOs) of West Covina against Jesus “Ricky” Perez (25-5, 18 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

Among the Conceicao vs Foster 2 prelims, Bryce Mills (16-1, 5 KOs) of Syracuse, New York meets Mike Ohan Jr (19-3, 9 KOs) of Holbrook, Massachusetts in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight. As well, Puerto Rico’s former title challenger Abraham Nova (23-3, 16 KOs) goes up against Humberto Galindo (14-3-2, 11 KOs) of West Covina in a 10-rounder at super featherweight.

Also on the card, an eight-round middleweight bout between Jahi Tucker (12-1-1, 5 KOs) of Queens, NY and Stockton-based Quilisto Madera (14-5, 9 KOs) of Mount Vernon, WA. Plus, Ali Feliz (3-0, 2 KOs) of Danbury, CT and Rashad Coulter (5-4, 3 KOs) of Newton, NC go head-to-head in a six-rounder at heavyweight.

In addition, Yan Santana (12-0, 11 KOs) of the Dominican Republic and Eduardo Baez (23-6-2, 9 KOs) of Mexico battle it out in a 10-rounder at featherweight. The event opener features Damian Knyba (13-0, 7 KOs) of Poland and Richard Lartey Harrison (16-6, 13 KOs) of Ghana in an eight-rounder at heavyweight.

Robson Conceicao vs O'Shaquie Foster 2 results

