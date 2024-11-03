Robson Conceicao vs O’Shaquie Foster 2 full fight video highlights

Robson Conceicao and O’Shaquie Foster squared off in an immediate rematch on November 2 at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. The contest featured the defending WBC super featherweight champion of Brazil up against the former titleholder of Orange, Texas.

Their first fight took place in July in Newark, where Conceicao dethroned Foster via split decision. Their rematch also went the full distance.

After 12 rounds, one judge scored the fight 115-113 in favor of Conceicao, while two other judge had the same for Foster. As a result, the latter took the win by split decision.

With the victory, O’Shaquie Foster improved to 23-3, 12 KOs, reclaimed the belt and became a two-time world champion. Post-win, the Houston-based 31-year-old gave credit to his opponent and said he wanted to fight the winner of the scheduled bout between Emanuel Navarrete and Oscar Valdez. The all-Mexican showdown with Navarrete’s WBO 130 lbs title on the line takes place at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on December 7.

“Man, he’s a hell of a fighter,” Foster said. “His heart is unbelievable. Shoutout to him. He’s got a big heart.”

“I told y’all I was gonna step it up and bring it to him. That was my goal. I still ain’t satisfied with my performance, but I felt like I showed a lot of people my versatility.”

“I want the winner of Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez.”

Robson Conceicao didn’t succeed in his first title defense and dropped to 19-3-1, 9 KOs. The 36-year-old Olympic gold medalist said he would be happy to face Foster for the third time.

“I’m happy because I know what I did in the ring,” Conceicao said. “I did a good job, so there’s no reason to be sad. I know the victory wasn’t mine tonight, but I know that I did a good job.”

“If he wants the rematch, I’ll be ready. I gave him a rematch, so I think he should show the same respect to me by giving me the third fight.”