Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 weigh-in video

Following the final press conference, a day before their rematch, Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury weigh in to make it official. The pair battle it out on December 21 live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Undefeated Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) of Ukraine brings to the ring his unified WBA, WBC, WBA, and WBO heavyweight titles. Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) of the UK looks to take revenge and once again become champion.

For their first fight with the undisputed title on the line in May, Oleksandr Usyk weighed in at 233.5 lbs. Tyson Fury was 262 lbs.

Among the bouts featured on the Usyk vs Fury 2 undercard, Johnny Fisher (12-0, 11 KOs) and David Allen (23-6-2, 18 KOs) meet in an all-British clash at heavyweight. Plus, Serhii Bohachuk (24-2, 23 KOs) of Ukraine and Ishmael Davis (13-1, 6 KOs) of the UK square off at super welterweight.

The Usyk vs Fury 2 weigh-in starts at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT.