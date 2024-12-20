Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 weigh-in video

Oleksandr Usyk defends the unified heavyweight titles in a rematch against Tyson Fury

BoxingNewsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Following the final press conference, a day before their rematch, Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury weigh in to make it official. The pair battle it out on December 21 live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Undefeated Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) of Ukraine brings to the ring his unified WBA, WBC, WBA, and WBO heavyweight titles. Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) of the UK looks to take revenge and once again become champion.

For their first fight with the undisputed title on the line in May, Oleksandr Usyk weighed in at 233.5 lbs. Tyson Fury was 262 lbs.

Among the bouts featured on the Usyk vs Fury 2 undercard, Johnny Fisher (12-0, 11 KOs) and David Allen (23-6-2, 18 KOs) meet in an all-British clash at heavyweight. Plus, Serhii Bohachuk (24-2, 23 KOs) of Ukraine and Ishmael Davis (13-1, 6 KOs) of the UK square off at super welterweight.

The Usyk vs Fury 2 weigh-in starts at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.