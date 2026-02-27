Photos: Navarrete and Nunez make weight for 130-pound unification

Emanuel Navarrete and Eduardo “Sugar” Nunez successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their championship unification bout. The contest takes place this Saturday, February 28, at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Both fighters made the required 130-pound limit, making it official for their all-Mexican showdown with two belts on the line.

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Three-division world champion Emanuel Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KOs), who puts his WBO title on the line for the fifth time, came in at 129.2 lbs.

IBF titleholder Eduardo “Sugar” Nunez (29-1, 27 KOs), who makes his second championship defense, registered 129.8 lbs.

The co-feature fighters, Emiliano Vargas (16-0, 13 KOs) of Oxnard, California, and Agustin Ezequiel Quintana (22-2-1, 13 KOs) of Argentina, tipped the scales at 139.8 lbs and 139.6 lbs, respectively. Vargas defends his WBO Latino and WBC NABF belts.

On the undercard, Tahmir Smalls (16-0, 11 KOs) of Philadelphia weighed in at 147 lbs, while his opponent, former title challenger Abel Ramos (28-6-3, 22 KOs) of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, declared 146.2 lbs. Smalls brings his WBA Continental North America belt to the ring.

Additionally, Mexico’s Arturo Popoca Cardenas (17-0-1, 9 KOs) weighed 122 lbs for his clash with Jordan Martinez (16-0, 15 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona, who was 121.8 lbs. Popoca defends his WBC Continental Americas strap.

Check out the current Navarrete vs Nunez lineup and weights below.

Emanuel Navarrete during the weigh-in, on February 27, 2026, in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

Emanuel Navarrete during the weigh-in, on February 27, 2026, in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

Eduardo Nunez during the weigh-in, on February 27, 2026, in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

Emanuel Navarrete and Eduardo Nunez face off during the weigh-in, on February 27, 2026, in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

Emanuel Navarrete and Eduardo Nunez face off during the weigh-in, on February 27, 2026, in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

Emanuel Navarrete and Eduardo Nunez during the weigh-in, on February 27, 2026, in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

Emiliano Vargas and Agustin Ezequiel Quintana during the weigh-in, on February 27, 2026, in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

Tahmir Smalls and Abel Ramos face off during the weigh-in, on February 27, 2026, in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

Arturo Popoca Cardenas and Jordan Martinez face off during the weigh-in, on February 27, 2026, in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

The current Navarrete vs Nunez lineup is as follows:

Main card

Emanuel Navarrete (129.2 lbs) vs. Eduardo Nunez (129.8 lbs)

Emiliano Vargas (139.8 lbs) vs. Agustin Ezequiel Quintana (139.6 lbs)

Tahmir Smalls (147 lbs) vs. Abel Ramos (146.2 lbs)

Arturo Popoca Cardenas (122 lbs) vs. Jordan Martinez (121.8 lbs)

Prelims

Trini Ochoa (142.8 lbs) vs. Oscar Alvarez Guerrero (143 lbs)

Phillip Vella (119.8 lbs) vs. Brayan Ramos Armenta (117.8 lbs)

Hector Beltran Jr (154.8 lbs) vs. Cesar Diaz (155.2 lbs)

Rahman Muhammad (147.4 lbs) vs. Mitchell Mcfadden (146.4 lbs)